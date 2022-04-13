Watertown sophomore Calli Tuchscherer (right) wins the ball in front of Reedsburg freshman Mallory Kreger during a girls soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Stadium. The two teams played to a scoreless draw.
It’s hard to come away with a draw when outshooting an opponent 30-2, but that’s how the Watertown girls soccer team ended its night against Reedsburg on Tuesday at Landsverk Stadium.
The first half was a solid performance against the strong wind with 10 shots and 5 on goal. Three of those 10 banged off the crossbar or posts so we just didn’t have any luck there.
It was 20 minutes into the second half before the ball crossed into Watertown’s defensive half. The Goslings (0-3-1) peppered the goal area with another 20 shots, putting eight of them on goal.
The Reedsburg goalkeeper (Camryn Hyde) was forced to make a few key saves and the Goslings couldn’t follow up on any of them. Hyde finished with 12 saves. Watertown keeper Cianna Boettcher did not have to record a save.
“It was a solid effort, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We were at a loss for words after the match that we couldn’t pull out a win tonight. It’s disappointing, but things are still moving in the right direction. Every match is a better showing. If we keep moving forward and fixing things here and there, we can get a good result at Madison La Follette on Thursday night.”
