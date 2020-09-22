Watertown’s volleyball team slipped to 0-3 on the season with a 17-25, 18-25, 22-25 loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at WHS.
Aida Shadewald had 17 kills and Olivia Breunig had 14 assists and six aces for Sauk Prairie. Watertown was led by Alayna Westenberg with 10 kills, six digs and seven assists. Kennedy Pugh had seven kills, six digs and three aces.
Payton Roets led in assists with 12. Elise Hickey led in digs with nine. Maryann Gudenkauf added five kills. Abby Walsh had two blocks.
“We faced a very talented Sauk Prairie team and battled with them in every set,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said.
“Alayna Westenberg has stepped up and has consistently been able to put the ball away for us on the offensive end. Payton Roets has also settled into her role as setter and led us with 12 assists tonight.”
Watertown travels to play Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday.
