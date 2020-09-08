Watertown earned first place finishes in seven out of 11 events and defeated Beaver Dam 97-73 in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The 200 medley relay team of freshman City Kaczmarek, junior Hailey Mauel, senior Katie Johnson and freshman Rae Heier won in 2 minutes, 8.81 seconds.
Sophomore Kazina Olesya won the 200 freestyle (2:36.10).
Heier won the 50 freestyle (27.46) and the 500 freestyle (6:30.46). Johnson won the 100 butterfly (1:06.58) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.13).
The 400 freestyle team of Johnson, junior Maura Prochaska, Kaczmarek and Heier won in 4:19.31.
Second place finishes were turned in by Kaczmarek in the 200 individual medley (2:30) and 100 breaststroke (1:29.38), Prochaska in the 50 freestyle (30.27), Maule in the 100 freestyle (1:04.18), the 200 freestyle relay team of junior Raigan Good, senior MaKayla Galecki, Kazina and junior Nicole van Zanten (2:02.62) and Good in the 100 backstroke (1:18.39).
Placing third were the 200 medley relay team of Good, junior Megan Otto, van Zanten and Prochaska (2:21.08), van Zanten in the 200 individual medley (2:44.44), the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Emma Harper, senior Naomi Vana, Otto and sophomore Ava-Lynn Clyde (2:15.54), Prochaska in the 100 backstroke (1:20.31), Maule in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.15) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Clyde, Galecki, Kazina and Mauel (4:47.08).
The JV won 78-0.
Watertown swims a dual at Baraboo on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.