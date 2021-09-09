AVALON -- Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran tied for first place with scores of 192 at Wednesday's Rock Valley girls golf mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The Eagles' Payton Schmidt claimed medalist honors with a four-over-par round of 40. Schmidt drove the downhill, downwind 305-yard par-4 first hole, nearly making an eagle. After consecutive bogies at the par-5 second and par-3 third, Schmidt four pars in the final six holes of the front nine to post the low round of the day by five strokes.
"Payton played solid tonight," Schmidt said. "She’s a little frustrated she didn’t crack that 40 mark, but that’s golf. She drove the green on hole one and just left an eagle putt hanging on the edge for a tap-in birdie. A few pull-hook irons cost her a few strokes tonight."
Grace Behm (47), AJ Bilau (51) and Riley Madden (54) also scored for Jefferson.
"Behm had a career-low round of 47," Coach Schmidt said. "She’s been working really hard, so I'm happy to see it pay off tonight. Madden and Bilau also chipped in good rounds, they just need to clean up one or two holes on their cards."
For Lakeside, Ava Heckmann shot 46 despite carding a 10 on the par-5 second hole. Breezy Roman also shot 46 while Lauren Lostetter (48) and Brooke Parkhurst (52) round out the team's tally.
Team scores: Jefferson 192, Lakeside Lutheran 192, East Troy 197, Beloit Turner 209, McFarland 217, Clinton 227, Edgerton 233, Cambridge 239, Evansville 251.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.