SUN PRAIRIE — Senior Nicholas Hottinger swept the hurdle events, leading the Jefferson boys track and field team to a third-place finish at Friday’s Paul Frank Invitational contested at Sun Prairie High School.
Hottinger won both the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.48 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.38 and senior teammate Marcus Owen was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 44.55 for the Eagles, who scored 69 points.
Senior Brady Gotto won the 200-meter dash in 22.90 and was second in 100 in 11.23 to Franklin senior Daniel Martens, who finished in 11.22.
Senior Jesse Heller won the long jump (22-0) and senior Andrew Gee tied for first the pole vault (11-6).
The Eagles’ 1,600 relay of Hottinger, Brady Gotto, Owen and junior Austin Gotto was third in 3:37.93.
Senior Mason Marin was eighth in the 1,600 in 4:47.69 and took eighth in the 3,200 in 10:24.85.
For Jefferson’s girls, senior Emily Zilisch was seventh in the pole vault (8-6), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was 13th in the 3,200 in 13:13.41 and junior Jocelyn Ramirez was 14th in the 1,600 in 6:01.72.
For Lakeside Lutheran’s boys team, which scored 63 points and placed fourth, sophomore Karsten Grundahl was second in the 800 in 2:06.87 and junior teammate Tyler Gresens was fourth in 2:08.61. Sophomore Cameron Weiland was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:08.16, senior Kyle Main placed fifth in the 100 in 11.35 and freshman Ben Krauklis was sixth in the 200 in 23.67.
The Warriors’ 800 relay of Jay Yahnke, Krauklis, Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:31.71. The team’s 1,600 relay of Daniel Ertman, Ethan Schuetz, Main and Reinke was second in 3:36.20.
In the field, junior Levi Birkholz took second in the high jump (6-0), junior David Taylor-Ebert was fifth in the discus (125-02) and seventh in the shot put (45-7) and junior Ben Buxa was eighth in the shot put (45-6).
For Lakeside’s girls, senior Mya Hemling was third in the 400 in 1:03.58, placed sixth in the 200 in 27.34 and finished sixth in the long jump (16-0). Junior Marissa Duddeck was 10th in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 83.7, Verona 80, Jefferson 69, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Edgewood 60, Franklin 51, Monroe 42, Madison West 38, Monona Grove 35, Fond du Lac 35, Waunakee 32.2, Middleton 21, Oshkosh West 20.7, Stoughton 20, Madison Memorial 19.5, Madison East 13.2, Oregon 8.2, Beaver Dam 6, Mosinee 4.5.
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 79, Stoughton 78, Fond du Lac 72.33, Sun Prairie 70, Madison Memorial 67, Mosinee 53, Verona 43, Oregon 35, Edgewood 34.33, Madison West 32, Monona Grove 29, Monroe 26, Beaver Dam 26, Oshkosh West 18, Middleton 13.33, Lakeside Lutheran 12, West Bend East 8, Madison East 4, Jefferson 2.
