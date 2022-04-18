WATERLOO — Waterloo split a non conference baseball doubleheader with Reedsville on Friday.
Reedsville outhit the Pirates 16-14 in the first game and won a slugfest 22-12.
Leadoff hitter Trevor Firari paced the Pirates with four hits. Cooper Setz had three hits including a pair of doubles. Jon Sampo drove in two runs.
Owen Haseleu threw four scoreless innings to earn the decision and drove in four runs in Waterloo’s 12-1 win in the second game.
Haseleu had three of Waterloo’s 13 hits including RBI singles in the first and third innings and a two-run double in the fourth. On the mound, Haseleu allowed two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Jordan Radloff hit a two-run homer to right in the first inning and Ian Ritter connected on a two-run shot to center in the second. Sampo also drove in two runs for the Pirates (1-4), who host Belleville on Tuesday.
REEDSVILLE 22, WATERLOO 12
Reedsville 159 103 3 — 22 16 4
Waterloo 023 41 0 — 12 14 3
WP: Schenian
LP: Unzueta
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Schenian W 3.2-9-9-7-3-1, Eichorst 3.1-5-3-2-2-4), W (Unzueta L 1.1-5-6-6-1-3, Ring 1.1-2-7-0-1-4, Tschanz 1.1-3-3-3-0-2, Setz 3-6-6-3-1-2)
Leading hitters — R (Delsman 2x6, Kkorstad 2x3, Eichorst 4x5, 2B (2), Schenian 3x3, 2B, Maertz 2B), W (Firari 4x5, Setz 3x5, 2B, Ritter 2x3, 2B (2)
WATERLOO 12, REEDSVILLE 1
Waterloo 325 20 — 12 13 1
Reedsville 000 01 — 1 2 0
WP: Haseleu
LP: Korstad
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Haseleu W 4.0-2-0-0-3-2, Radloff 1-0-1-0-1-1), R (Korstad L 3-9-10-0-1-0, Dvorachek 2-4-2-2–0-0)
Leading hitters — W (Unzueta 2x3, Haseleu 3x3, 2B, Radloff 2x3, HR, Hush 2B, Ritter HR), R (Hynes 2x2, 2B)
