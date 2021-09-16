Ethan Laing and Mason Busse each scored a pair of goals for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 6-1 Capitol Conference victory over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at LPS.
The Phoenix scored in the second minute as Johannes Bourman sent an early through ball past the defense to a sprinting Ethan Lain, who beat the keeper near post to give the home team a fast start.
Wisconsin Heights played a very high defense which gave Luther Prep ample opportunity for long balls over or past the defense which led to many one-on-one opportunities against the goalie. This defense was exploited again as Adair Pineda played a perfect through ball in between two defenders from 40 yards away to find Bourman, who sent a pretty one-timer to the side net from 25 yards out.
Only a minute later, though, Wisconsin Heights freshman Terek Marx burned a flat footed defensive attempt to put the Vanguards on the scoreboard.
Although the halftime score was 2-1 Phoenix, Luther Prep owned the second half which allowed for many opportunities on goal.
Senior Matthew Koelpin found Busse out wide, and Busse buried a deep shot from the corner over an out-of-position goalkeeper. Just ten minutes later, Brendon Spurgin drew attention from the defense with some clever footwork which allowed him to pass to a wide-open Laing who buried a shot from 12 yards out.
After his assist, Spurgin broke past the defense and calmly sent his one-on-one opportunity against the keeper to the net. Finally, Busse added another brace to the scorebook as he found net after a nice through pass from Koelpin. The Phoenix displayed great passing throughout the 80 minutes which allowed them to win 6-1.
“We had great passing throughout the game which led to many breakaway goals,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "I am pleased how our guys saw what the defense was giving them and used that to our advantage. Anytime that you can put 6 on the scoreboard is going to be a great day.”
Luther Prep (4-2, 2-1 in conference) will play at Brookfield Academy at 4 p.m. on Friday.
