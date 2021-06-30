Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team is off to a 2-0 start after thumping Hartford 10-1 on Monday at Washington Park.
Brady Martin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and John Clifford added a two-run double in the second inning. Jadon Schneider added three of Watertown’s 11 hits on the night.
Evan Sellnow earned the decision, allowing one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts and six walks over 5 2/3 innings. Caleb Hinkes finished up in relief, allowing no runs or hits with three strikeouts and no walks over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Watertown plays at Fort Atkinson tonight at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN 19U 10,
HARTFORD 1
Hartford 100 000 0 — 1 5 2
Watertown 19U 241 300 X — 10 11 1
WP: Sellnow
LP: Niepon
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) —Weston 3-0-0-0, Burg 2-0-1-0, Teske 0-0-0-0, Loosen 2-0-0-0, Lopez 3-1-1-0, Pouzar 2-0-1-0, Walters 3-0-1-1, Kujawa 1-0-0-0, Meier 1-0-1-0, Niepon 1-0-0-0, Klein 2-0-0-0, Leitner 1-0-0-0, Hirt 2-0-0-0 Totals
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) —Walter 4-1-1-1, Schneider 3-1-3-0, Joslyn 1-0-0-0, Schauer 3-2-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-1-1, Martin 4-2-3-3, Clifford 3-0-1-2, Haumschild 1-0-0-0, Kehl 1-1-1-0, Dearborn 1-1-0-0, Lehman 2-1-0-1, Gates 2-0-0-0 Totals 28-10-11-8
2B — H (Lopez), W (Clifford, Kehl, Schauer, Schneider)
Pitching — HO: Niepon (H) 9 in 2.1, Teske (H) 1 in 1.2, Lopez (H) 1 in 2, Sellnow (W) 5 in 5.2, Hinkes (W) 0 in 1.1. R: Niepon (H) 7, Teske (H) 3, Lopez (H) 0, Sellnow (W) 1, Hinkes (W) 0. SO: Niepon (H) 1, Teske (H) 3, Lopez (H) 3, Sellnow (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 3. BB: Niepon (H) 5, Teske (H) 1, Lopez (H) 0, Sellnow (W) 6, Hinkes (W) 0
WATERTOWN 19U,
GLADSTONE 5
Watertown’s 19U team opened the season with a game at the Marinette tournament on Friday, defeating Gladstone 9-5.
Gladstone led 4-1 after two innings, but Watertown posted four-run rallies in the sixth and seventh innings to prevail. Evan Sellnow hit a game-tying three-run homer to left in the sixth inning and added an RBI double in the seventh to finish the game with four RBIs.
Pitchers Ayden Schauer and Stephen Gates each had two hits in the victory. Schauer earned the decision, allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and seven walks over six-plus innings. Gates finished the seventh in relief and pitched out of a bases loaded jam with no outs. He struck out the first batter swinging, then got the next two hitters to pop out.
WATERTOWN 19U 9, GLADSTONE 5
Watertown 100 004 4 — 9 10 2
Gladstone 040 000 1 — 5 7 2
WP: Schauer
LP: Darmogray
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-2-1-1, Schneider 3-2-1-0, Schauer 4-0-2-1, Sellnow 4-2-2-4, Martin 3-1-0-0, Clifford 4-0-1-1, Bushkie 0-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-2-1, Hinkes 3-0-1-0, Haumschild 0-2-0-0, Pfeifer 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-9-10-8
Gladstone (ab-r-h-rbi) — Alworden 4-1-1-1, Polley 4-0-3-1, Lachance 3-0-0-1, Bernson 4-0-1-1, Pepin 2-1-0-0, Trombley 3-0-0-0, Forrest 1-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-1-0, Soderman 1-1-0-1 Totals 28-5-7-5
2B — W (Schauer, Schneider, Sellnow)
HR — W (Sellnow)
Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 7 in 6, Gates (W) 0 in 1, Darmogray (G) 5 in 5.2, Alworden (G) 5 in 1.1. R: Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 0, Darmogray (G) 5, Aldworden (G) 4. SO: Schauer (W) 6, Gates (W) 1, Darmogray (G) 3, Alworden (G) 1. BB: Schauer (W) 7, Gates (W) 2, Darmogray (G) 3, Alworden (G) 0
