Goslings win nine matches, bounce BD/Wayland Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 15, 2022 BEAVER DAM — Watertown's wrestlers won nine matches including five by fall in a 45-30 victory over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy on Friday.Winning by fall for the Goslings were Damien Ortega at 120 pounds, Oscar Wilkowski at 138, Mason Fritsche at 160, Braden Holleman at 182 and Aaron Finn at heavyweight.Hector Ayala (126), Ryan Bergman (145) and Owen Sjoberg (170) won by decision. Finn Muligan (106) received a forfeit.WATERTOWN 45, BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 30106 — Finn Muligan (W) received forfeit113 — Avery Femrite (BD) pinned Noe Ugalde (W) at 5:44120 — Damien Ortega (W) pinned Jordan Johnson (BD) at 1:49126 — Hector Ayala (W) dec. Ren Nickel (BD) 5-3132 — Kyler Neuberger (BD) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 1:27138 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Broc Mullenbach (BD) at 1:36*145 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Easton Warden (BD) 4-0152 — Gavin Vitense (BD) pinned Frank Wilkowski (W) at 2:58160 — Mason Fritsche (W) pinned Logan Thomas (BD) at 5:50170 — Owen Sjoberg (W) dec. Mason Grow (BD) 7-1182 — Braden Holleman (W) pinned Brandon Esser (BD) at 0:51195 — Gabriel Klatt (BD) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 1:02220 — Nick Ludowese (BD) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 2:09285 — Aaron Finn (W) pinned Keegan Jacobs (BD) at 1:49
