The Goslings had an off night in all facets. The Blackhawks certainly made them pay for it.
Fort Atkinson scored four times in the opening inning and never looked back in a 12-0 Badger South victory over Watertown at Brandt/Quirk Park on Friday.
"There are games where you pitch well and hit well. We didn’t do either of those today," Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. "We have to put runs on the board to help us settle into what we are trying to accomplish.
"Fort played a great defensive game and didn’t give us any chances to turn over our lineup. Every day we get better and we will learn from this game too."
Goslings senior starter Sydney Linskens lasted two innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking two.
Fort starter Alexis Jacobson faired much better, pitching all six innings. She gave up a lone single to sophomore Abby Walsh in the fourth while striking out one and walking another.
The Blackhawks (4-1, 3-1 Badger South) scored four runs on three hits in the first. Jacobson helped her own cause with a two-run single to open the scoring, plating Alex Theriault and Kiarra Kostroski. Kaitlyn Burke then scored on Deanna Pfaff fielder's choice and Jacobson touched home on an error.
In the second, Kostroski hit the first of her three doubles, scoring Theriault, who had three singles, a walk and scored three times. Burke, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, had a run-scoring single next that made it 6-0.
Goslings freshman Abby Murray gave up six earned on eight hits over four frames in relief.
Watertown, which had its three-game win streak halted, is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Brynn Torrenga had a two-hit game for Fort, which has won four in a row and is tied with Monona Grove and Oregon atop the conference standings.
The Goslings travel to Chippewa Falls for a tournament today beginning at 11 a.m.
The junior varsity team beat Fort, 9-8, and eight Goslings notched a hit, including two apiece by Kim Hafenstein and Taylor Wruck. Hafenstein had a double and Wruck a triple. Wruck pitched all seven innings to earn the decision.
FORT ATKINSON 12, WATERTOWN 0 (6)
Fort Atkinson 420 123 0 — 12 14 1
Watertown 000 000 x — 0 1 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Jacobson (W; 6-1-0-0-1-1) W: Linskens (L; 2-6-6-5-0-2), Murray (4-8-6-6-1-2).
Leading hitters — FA: Kostroski 3x5 (4R, 3 2B, 2BI), Burke 3x4 (R, 3BI), Theriault 3x4 (3R), Torrenga 2x3.
