WATERLOO — What was originally intended to be a five-team event turned into a triangular, as Waterloo’s volleyball team defeated Edgewood and Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Saturday to improve to 14-1 on the season.
Waterloo had originally planned a five-team event, but Lakeside Lutheran and Iowa-Grant did not attend due to COVID-19 issues.
Instead, the teams played to best of five sets. The Pirates swept Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 and outlasted Edgewood 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9. In the other match, Edgewood beat KML in four sets.
"We knew KML had some height and strong attackers,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Our strategy was to keep them out of system and run a fast tempo to get some splits in their block. We jumped out to early leads in all three sets but let them creep back in late in the first set. After surviving that we stayed buckled down for the rest of the match."
"After watching Edgewood play KML we knew we would have a good battle and the five-set game did not disappoint. They have two Marquette recruits in senior setter Ella Foti and junior outside hitter Natalie Ring along with a pair of athletic 6-foot-2 middles that all mesh really well."
After dominating the first set 25-14, the Pirates found ourselves on the short end of sets two and three, losing both on a missed serve, 23-25, 22-25.
The Pirates were forced to erase a 9-1 deficit in the fourth to extend the match.
“It sunk in that they were nearly out of time to turn things around,” coach Mosher said. "They responded well out of the timeout and suddenly Edgewood was taking a timeout with their lead down to 9-7. Once we took the lead at 11-10 we did not look back the rest of the match."
Brooke Mosher led the Pirates with 40 kills, eight aces, seven blocks, 24 assists and 41 digs. Joslyn Wolff added 17 kills, 23 assists and five aces. Sophia Schneider had 20 kills, 24 digs and 23 assists. Michaela Riege led in digs with 37 and served five aces. Rylee Duessler added 19 kills and five aces. Skyler Powers had five blocks.
In the win over Edgewood, both Duessler and Schneider had career highs in kills with 15 and 14 while also notching double digit digs with 12 and 14 with Schneider completing the triple double with 16 assists. Mosher also had a triple double 23 kills, 25 assists and 14 digs. Wolff was 100 percent from the service line with four key aces and Riege was outstanding in serve receive, putting up 80 percent perfect passes.
"Our middles also battled hard against significantly taller counterparts with Skyler Powers, Deeana Lira and Quinnly Hush combining for four blocks and a couple of clutch kills,” coach Mosher said.
