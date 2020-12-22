PLATTEVILLE -- Senior guard Taylor Roughen scored a game-high 24 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, as the Lake Mills girls basketball team earned a 58-50 nonconference road win against Platteville on Tuesday.
L-Cat senior guard Julianna Wagner made her season debut after having offseason ACL surgery. Wagner scored three points and played 10-12 minutes.
"Everybody was excited for her," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "She was excited and nervous. Julianna played well. Her minutes will slowly increase. We’ll work her back in progressively with her minutes."
Roughen's 24 points were a season-best.
"They left her open some and she played aggressive," Siska said. "She’s a tough matchup. They were a little slow on close outs and she got to the basket. Taylor was great defensively as well."
Senior guard Ava Wollin and senior centers Vivian Guerrero and Kayla Will scored eight points apiece.
"Ava Wollin played well again," Siska said. "There’s been three or four games where she’s been outstanding this season. Taylor and Ava hit some big shots and free throws down the stretch. Bella Pitta had a few big blocks and rebounds.
"Things weren’t going our way, but we found a way to finish it out. (Lakeside Lutheran and Platteville) are two of the best defensive teams we’ll see. Hats off to Platteville, they played with a ton of effort and intensity tonight."
The Hillmen (3-2) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to take a three-point lead in the second half. Lake Mills, though, made plays down the stretch to close it out.
"We had foul trouble in the first half so we had to go deeper into the bench," Siska said. "Everyone stepped up to come out with a victory."
Lake Mills improves to 9-0. Last season, the team started 11-0 before a 78-43 setback against Platteville, which went 26-0 and like the L-Cats qualified for the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state tournament.
Platteville had defeated Arcadia and was a day away from playing Wrightstown, which beat Lake Mills, for the state title before the tournament was scrapped due to COVID-19.
Sophomore guard Camryn Nies finished with 13 points and senior forward Maddie Cooley had 10 for Platteville.
Lake Mills travels to face La Crosse Aquinas on Monday at noon in a battle of state-ranked teams. The L-Cats are second in the Division 3 WisSports.net Coaches' Poll and the Blugolds are second-ranked in D4.
Aquinas is the two-time defending D4 state champion and had reached the finals last season before the postseason was called off.
LAKE MILLS 58, PLATTEVILLE 50
Lake Mills 27 31 — 58
Platteville 22 28 — 50
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 9 1-2 24, Wagner 1 0-0 3, A. Wollin 2 2-4 8, Guerrero 4 0-0 8, B. Pitta 2 1-3 5, Will 4 0-0 8, Vesperman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-9 58.
PLATTEVILLE — Rooney 1 0-0 2, Cooley 3 4-8 10, Poller 3 0-0 8, Nies 5 1-2 13, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Devlin 2 5-6 9, Temperly 1 0-0 2, Weigel 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 10-16 50.
3-point goals: LM 8 (Roughen 5, A. Wollin 2, Wagner 1); P 4 (Poller 2, Nies 2). Total fouls: LM 17; P 15.
