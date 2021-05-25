The Luther Prep baseball team's conference championship aspirations took a hit with a 3-2 home loss to Poynette on Tuesday.
The Phoenix (9-6, 5-3 Capitol) allowed three runs in the top of the sixth to fall behind 3-1.
"We let one get away today," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "There were some critical plays that we did not make defensively. Poynette scored on a bad throw to third that went into left field trying to catch a runner stealing on a double steal for the tying and go-ahead runs of the game. Those are things that we normally thrive on, but this time Poynette had the upper hand."
Columbus by virtue of its 7-2 win at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday clinches a share of the league title, improving to 7-1 in conference play. The Cardinals and Phoenix meet at LPS on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Luther Prep shortstop Kyle Schupmann homered, tripled and was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
"Kyle Schupmann had a great day offensively," Kiecker said. "He had a triple to deep center, a sharp single to left followed by two stolen bases, a home run to left-center and two runs scored. That's a really solid day at the plate, but he could not do it by himself."
LPS starter Aiden Paxton allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two. John Meyer tossed a scoreless seventh.
Jackson Heiman's run-scoring single in the fourth gave Luther Prep a 1-0 edge. Schupmann homered on the first pitch he saw with one down in the sixth to cut the Poynette (2-10, 2-6) lead to 3-2. Marcus Winkel singled to lead off the seventh before a pair of fielder's choices and strikeout ended it.
POYNETTE 3, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2
Poynette 000 003 0 — 3 5 1
Luther Prep 000 101 0 — 2 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Radewan (W; 7-7-2-2-5-0); LP: Paxton (L; 6-4-3-2-6-2), Meyer (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — P: Leiterman 2x3; LP: Schupmann 3x3 (HR, 3B).
