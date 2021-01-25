CAMBRIA — Griffin Hart led four players in double figures with 18 points as Cambria-Friesland defeated Dodgeland’s boys basketball team 62-47 on Monday.
Cambria-Friesland (14-3) held a commanding 43-26 lead at halftime, but Dodgeland (4-9) kept the Hilltoppers from pulling further away in the second half.
“We needed more energy on the defense side, and we had seven steals in the second half,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We played hard, which is exactly what I wanted to see. We got it down to 11, but couldn’t get any closer. We had looks that didn’t go in. We had less turnovers in the second half, but the 12 we did have led to points. We need to shore that up.”
Senior forward Sy Otte’s double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds led Dodgeland. Caden Brugger added 10 points. Dilan Fenner added eight points and four steals. Alex Nelson added two assists.
Dodgeland travels to play Central Wisconsin Christian on Thursday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 62, DODGELAND 47
Dodgeland 26 21 — 47
Cambria-Friesland 43 19 — 62
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 8 5-10 21, Brugger 4 1-1 10, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Fenner 3 2-2 8, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Appenfeldt 1 2-4 4 Totals 18 10-17 47
Cambria-Friesland (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Burmania 4 3-4 11, Jones 3 1-1 8, D. Burmania 1 0-0 2, Smit 5 1-3 12, Quade 3 4-4 11, Hart 8 2-4 18 Totals 24 11-16 62
Three-point goals — D (Brugger 1), CF (Jones 1, Smit 1, Quade 1)
Total fouls — D 16, CF 17
