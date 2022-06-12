MADISON -- The Eagles entered extra innings riding a wave of momentum after senior Aidyn Messmann's game-tying home run in the seventh.
The Irish quickly turned the tables, scored the go-ahead run in the eighth en route to winning their first-ever state title.
Freedom edged the Jefferson softball team 5-4 to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship on a rainy afternoon at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus Saturday.
The Eagles had their eyes set on the gold trophy but had to settle for the silver one after a rollercoaster game.
"It's upsetting," senior shortstop and leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski said of her emotions postgame. "To see how far this team has gone, to know what we've all been through and playing wise how connected we were, it was great to play with these girls. It was fun but a little upsetting at the same time."
Jefferson entered the bottom of the seventh in do-or-die mode, trailing 4-3. Messmann -- the team's No. 3 hitter who has been an absolute dynamo especially in the second half of the season -- dug in in the seventh having struck out four times while only recording one hit in her first six state tournament at-bats. Messmann turned on a 1-0 offering from Naleyah Bork and sent it just over the left-field wall, a hit that will forever be remembered in program lore.
"I was struggling pretty much the entire tournament," Aidyn Messmann said. "I knew that I was due, but I knew I couldn't over swing or try too hard. I knew I just needed to get on.
"I cleared my head, which I think was my problem. In my other at bats, I was trying too hard."
Freshman Breleigh Mengel doubled down the right field line next. With one away, freshman Hildie Dempsey hit a liner that Freedom left fielder Marlee Smith just snagged before it clipped the grass. Bork then recorded a strikeout to force extras.
In the top of the eighth, Bork helped her own cause with a leadoff single to right. Bork's courtesy runner Carrington Klug moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Sadie Jarmolowicz. Kierstin Kriewaldt then entered the batters box and on a 2-2 pitch, drove a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Klug without a close play at the plate. The Irish thought they had doubled their lead when Annabel Bartoszek reached on Serdynski's throwing error, allowing Kriewaldt to score on the play. On appeal, it was deemed Kriewaldt missed third base and when Jefferson touched the bag, she was ruled out. Rylie Murphy then grounded out to end the frame.
Jefferson (26-3) went 1-2-3 versus Bork in the eighth, coming up a whisker shy of their ultimate goal.
"I told our team after the game to think about how you guys came together this season and what you've accomplished," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "I know it's not what we wanted, but we brought home second place and some hardware.
"We put Jefferson softball on the map. Hang your heads high, don't hang them low. You guys had amazing accomplishments, it was just a tough loss today. Don't forget what you did and how you came together as a team. I told them I was proud as heck of them."
Eagle freshman starter Aeryn Messmann nearly got out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in the first. She induced back-to-back pop ups before Jarmolowicz found a sliver of real estate in front of a sliding Mengel in right to plate two runs. Rachel Koss later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. The inning ended on the base paths as Serdynski glove flipped to sophomore Lily Fairfield at third to cut down Jarmolowicz shortly after Koss crossed home.
"They just kept battling," Peterson said of his team. "We had some chances and Freedom made some plays. We didn't get a couple runners in we thought we could get in. Give Freedom credit.
"I thought it was a tough way to start the game under a downpour of rain. Being the home team, we were the first pitcher to go out there when it was pretty wet, which was tough. Aeryn battled and almost got out of a bases-loaded jam. They dropped a bloop right in front of right field. That was the difference in the game, honestly. Aeryn pitched her butt off in tough conditions."
The Freedom (30-2) third inning ended with an absolute web gem by Serdynski, who made a diving stop in the hole at short and threw out Lizzy Wesoloski from her knees.
In the home half of the third, Serdynski lined a single to right with one away. Fairfield followed with a deep triple over the center fielder's head that bounced off the wall for the Eagles' first run. After a strikeout and ground out, Fairfield was stranded.
Bork, who pitched all eight innings while permitting two earned on nine hits with 10 strikeouts, got out of a jam with runners on the corners and two away with a punch out in the fourth.
Serdynski opened the Jefferson fifth with a double to center. With two away, Bartoszek made a nice stop at third base on a hard-hit grounder by Mengel, but threw wide of first, allowing Serdynski to come around and make it 3-2. Mengel coasted into second on the play. She scored from there on a grounder for a single by Dempsey just past the reach of Murphy at short, tying things up at 3. After Aeryn Messmann singled, Bork got out of the inning with a strikeout.
The Irish snatched the lead back in the sixth inning, which started after a five-minute delay due to field maintenance necessitated by the earlier rain showers. Bork led off the inning by drawing a seven-pitch walk and Klug -- her courtesy runner -- moved up to second on a sac bunt by Jarmolowicz. An error and walk then loaded the walks with one away.
Kaia McVay flew out to left for the second out and Klug beat a throw to the plate by Jefferson senior Abby Helmink. Kriewaldt was cut down on the play trying to move up a base to end the inning.
The Eagles went 1-2-3 in the sixth before Aidyn Messmann's aforementioned game-tying blast.
"After Aidyn's home run, everyone knew we had to use this and that we could do it," Serdynski said. "It was so positive and everyone was cheering on each other. We knew we could pull through if we all worked together. We ended up coming up a little short, but I'm still so proud of these girls."
Aeryn Messmann allowed three earned on four hits in six-plus innings, striking out three with six walks. In 30 postseason innings, Messmann allowed a combined five earned runs and struck out 34.
Dempsey took the loss, allowing one earned on three hits with two strikeouts in two frames.
Eagle nation showed up and showed out in support of their team at the state tournament.
"I definitely think the community, fans and atmosphere will be things I will remember going forward," Aidyn Messmann said. "We always have a huge crowd almost everywhere we go. That's huge. Without that, we wouldn't have the momentum and the hype we normally do.
"Our coaches are great. I love them all to death. That helps too. And the girls, too, they are absolutely great, I wouldn't want any other girls to call teammates."
Jefferson says goodbye to five seniors in Julia Ball, Jadyn Splittgerber, Helmink, Aidyn Messmann and Serdynski. Ball, Messmann and Serdynski played on varsity as freshmen, saw their sophomore season scrapped due to the pandemic before helping lead the Eagles to consecutive state tournaments. Jefferson's record in the past three seasons is a combined 75-8, including 54-2 the last two years.
"These seniors put Jefferson softball on the map," Peterson said. "They came in as freshmen with me and there were some good seniors in front of them. They have won three conference titles and have two state appearances including a runner up at state.
"You can't do much more as a senior group. Now they pass the torch onto the young kids and they will bounce back again next year. Can't say enough about what the senior leadership did, how they battled and the things they did for Jefferson softball."
The aforementioned younger kids are pretty darn good, too, and the sky is the limit for the things they can accomplish the next several seasons.
"I hope they learn to stay positive, pull together as a team, come as one and just be Jefferson Eagles. Those are all great things," Serdynski said of what she hopes the underclassmen learned from the seniors.
"I hope the returnees next year come in with confidence," Aidyn Messmann added. "They saw what they could do now. I hope they come in confident and prove they can do the same thing even though we are not going to be there."
Peterson is grateful to have coached this bunch.
"This one stings right now, but we will look back on all the positives associated with the great season we had," Peterson said. "We just fell one run short today. It's been an awesome experience. I'm so proud to coach these ladies. It's been an amazing experience for me. Couldn't ask for more.
"I want to thank the community and how they came out and supported us these few days. It was unbelievable. We had sellout crowds on our side both days. The texts and emails in support of us and our team were unbelievable. I want to thank the community for all of its support."
Kaukauna (Division 1), Poynette (D3), Grantsburg (D4) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (D5) also won state titles on Championship Saturday.
FREEDOM 5, JEFFERSON 4 (8)
Freedom 300 001 01 -- 5 7 1
Jefferson 001 020 10 -- 4 9 2
Leading hitters -- F: Jarmolowicz 2x2 (2B), Smith 2x3; J: Serdynski 3x4 (2B), Mengel (2B), Fairfield (3B), Ai. Messmann (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- F: Bork W; 8-9-4-2-10-2; J: Ae. Messmann 6-4-4-3-3-6, Dempsey L; 2-3-1-1-2-0.
