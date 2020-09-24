LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had a game-high 11 kills to help the Warriors to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Watertown in a nonconference match at LLHS on Thursday.
The Warriors (3-3) led 17-14 in the opening set before scoring three consecutive points with senior setter Kaylee Raymond serving. Kuepers added a kill to make it 22-16 Lakeside before a Watertown service error ended the set.
“Every match our confidence is growing,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “I thought Payton Kuepers did a nice job tonight finding the open spots on her swings and mixing up the tempo of our hits. She is a great all-around player for us, and picked up some nice plays defensively and behind the service line.”
Lakeside raced out to a 15-5 lead in the second set.
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer tallied nine kills and Raymond registered 33 assists.
“Watertown did a great job putting up a tough block, so we were constantly looking for ways to get around that block,” Krauklis said. “I did feel like we controlled the passing game, which allowed us to be offensively strong. It was good to finally host our first home match, and we pray we can continue to keep playing.”
Senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had 16 digs and junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz dug out 12 shots.
Kuepers served six aces and Bilitz had two. Sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski and senior middle Sydney Langille each had one block.
For Watertown (0-4), senior right side Alayna Westenberg and senior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh each notched five kills.
Sophomore setter Payton Roets (nine) and Westenberg (eight) had the most assists. Westenberg and junior middle hitter Maryann Gudenkauf both had two blocks.
“Lakeside is a very well rounded team with consistent play,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “We felt our girls competed hard tonight despite the outcome which will make us only a better team in the long run.”
Pugh served two aces while Westenberg had a team-best seven digs.
Watertown hosts Portage on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lakeside hosts Edgewood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
