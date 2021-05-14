LAKE MILLS — Columbus scored five first-inning runs in a 12-1 Capitol North victory over the Lake Mills baseball team at Campus Field on Friday.
The L-Cats (4-5, 1-4 Capitol) had four hits and committed four errors, two of which directly led to runs in the first.
Lake Mills, which was outhit 12-4, had singles by Sam Giombetti, Caden Belling and Derek Bruce to load the bases with no down in the bottom of the first. A strikeout and double play on a fly ball ended the frame with no damage done.
Columbus's Christian Oppor hit a two-run shot in the fifth and earned the decision, striking out four and allowing one earned on four hits over three innings.
Andy Carpenter was saddled with the loss, surrendering seven earned on five hits while striking out two and walking two over two innings.
COLUMBUS 12, LAKE MILLS 1 (5)
Columbus 522 12 — 12 12 0
Lake Mills 001 00 — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor (W; 3-4-1-1-4-2), Uttech (2-0-0-0-0-0); LM: Carpenter (L; 2-5-7-3-2-2), Eveland (2-5-3-2-6-1), Foster (1-2-2-2-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Uttech 3x4, Sullivan 2x4 (2B), Oppor 2x4 (2B, HR), Link 2x4 (2B), Kirchberg (3B).
