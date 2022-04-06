Parker Winghart
 Kevin Wilson

Junior pitcher Parker Winghart struck nine over five innings and added three hits as Luther Prep defeated Marshall 8-1 in the season opener on Tuesday at LPS.

Marshall scored its only run in the top of the first inning. Winghart settled in from there with four scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and two walks. Senior Jackson Heiman pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Junior Joey Olson led all hitters with four very solid singles. Senior Kyle Schupmann had three hits and a team-high four RBIs. Marcus Winkel hit two doubles.

“No matter what the temp, it was good to get game one in the books,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.

“Overall, I was pleased with how we put the bat on the ball, ran bases and played defense. Being down 1-0 after the opening inning was a mental test right away. Responding with four hits and three runs got everyone settled down. Parker and Jackson both attacked the strike zone very well from the mound.

Marshall hitters were consistently behind in the count. The result was only giving up two hits combined. That is a credit to our pitchers. Jackson also made some very good plays in centerfield. He had to battle a stiff wind on every ball and made three diving catches. (Our hitters) put the ball in play very well.”

Luther Prep travels to play Waupun on Friday.

LUTHER PREP 8, MARSHALL 1

Marshall 100 000 0 — 1 2 0

Luther Prep 300 302 X — 8 12 1

WP: Winghart

LP: Denniston

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Denniston L 4.1-9-6-6-3-2, Petersen 1.2-3-2-2-1-0. LP: Winghart W 5-1-1-1-9-2, Heiman 2-1-0-0-2-1

Leading hitters — LP (Winkel 2x3, Winghart 3x4, Schupmann 3x4, Olson 4x4

2B — LP (Schupmann, Winghart)

