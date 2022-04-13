CAMBRIDGE — Carter Lund scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Cambridge to a 5-4 win over Waterloo in the Capitol South baseball opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Waterloo (0-3) took a 4-3 lead with a four-run rally in the top of the third inning. Owen Haseleu had the key hit, a two-run single. Cambridge tied the game with a run in the sixth.
“Tough loss to open the conference season,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. “We fell behind early but were able to fight back and take the lead. However, we only scored in one inning and once we took the lead, we just didn’t put much offense together after that.
“Also, out of their five runs scored only one was earned. In our three games so far, we have given up 12 unearned runs which is only going to hurt you. It’s not that we are playing awful defense, it’s just that we are making mistakes at critical times that extend innings for teams. If we can limit the damage in games we hopefully can get a few wins.”
Waterloo hosts Lake Mills on Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 004 000 0 — 4 6 2
Cambridge 201 001 1 — 5 7 3
WP: Tesdal
LP: Unzueta
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Hush 5.1-4-4-1-8-0, Unzueta L 1-3-1-0-2-1), C (Marty 5.2-4-4-2-5-3, Tesdal W 1.1-2-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — W (Haseleu 2x4), C (Parish 2x4, Tesdal 2x3)
