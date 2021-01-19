JUNEAU — Junior forward Colin Vieth scored 21 points for Fall River in a 71-58 win over Dodgeland’s boys basketball team on Monday.
Sophomore point guard Cullen Rauls added 16 points and senior guard Sam Osterhaus added 14 for Fall River (7-7).
"They hadn’t really shown that (kind of scoring ability) all year,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Ott said. "But they got into a rhythm, especially Osterhaus. They had guys hit their 3s in the second half when we were on little runs to cut it to six or four that pushed it back to eight or nine. We just could not get over that hump in the second half,”
Senior forward Sy Otte had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to pace Dodgeland (4-7). Senior guard Dilan Fenner added 13 points. Junior forward John Appenfeldt added four points and six rebounds. Junior guard Caden Brugger added eight points and three steals. Senior center Alex Nelson added eight points.
Dodgeland plays at Valley Christian on Friday.
FALL RIVER 71, DODGELAND 58
Fall River 27 44 — 71
Dodgeland 24 34 — 58
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Osterhaus 5 0-0 14, Rauls 5 6-8 16, Blevins 2 1-2 5, Miller 2 2-3 7, Nelson 4 0-0 8, Vieth 7 5-8 21 Totals 25 14-21 71
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 5 11-16 21, Brugger 3 2-2 8, Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Fenner 4 4-4 13, Nelson 2 4-5 8, Appenfeldt 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 21-27 58
Three-point goals — FR (Osterhaus 4, Miller 1, Vieth 2), D (Fenner 1)
Total fouls — FR 17, D 18
Fouled out — D (Christopherson)
