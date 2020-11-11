Luther Prep’s football team will play its first playoff game since 2006 when the top-seeded Phoenix take on fourth-seeded Wautoma in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs at LPS on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We talked about the significance of this game when we met Sunday night,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “Every game no matter what game we’re playing, we’re playing for something. This week we are playing to move on and to have the chance to play for that regional championship.”
The winner of this game takes on second-seeded Marshall or third-seeded New Holstein in Level 2 on Nov. 20.
This is Luther Prep’s seventh playoff appearance in school history, posting an 8-6 record in those games. The program reached the playoffs six times in a seven-year span beginning in 2000.
The Phoenix (4-2) have won four in a row, holding opponents to 13 total points during that span.
The Hornets (3-2) have a run-heavy offense led by junior quarterback Sam Weiss, who has 297 passing yards and 197 rushing yards. Junior tailback Chandler Krueger has tallied 256 yards on the ground for Wautoma, which went 3-2 in South Central Conference play to finish one-and-a-half games behind first-place Mauston.
“They like to run and have a quarterback who is a pretty athletic guy,” Gregorius said. “He’s smaller but very athletic. Their offense is a double wing similar to what Randolph ran. We’ll have our hands full with that again Friday.
“Their quarterback likes to keep it on that option they run. He likes to pull and slice through.”
The Hornets deploy a 34 defense.
“Defensively the outside backers will come up so it looks like a 52,” Gregorius said. “They are athletic, aggressive and will chase down the ball.”
