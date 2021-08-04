WISCONSIN DELLS — Jamie Koepp enjoyed his day, even if it did come nearly a year late.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association finally held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the Wilderness Resort on Saturday, with Koepp being enshrined as a “Friend of the game.”
The WBCA normally holds its annual convention in the Fall, but pushed the event back due to the pandemic.
Koepp had a large continent of family and friends in attendance. Family members came from as far as Arizona, while former players from his high school coaching days at Milwaukee Juneau and Watertown also made the trip.
“Personally, it’s a big thrill,” Koepp said. “It’s such a cultivating event across the board with so many people who played a part in my career or anything. It’s magnificent. Then there’s family coming in from different states and people from Watertown and Juneau who were part of the journey. That was really important and humbling at the same time.”
Koepp was a three-sport athlete at Milwaukee Juneau and attended college at Concordia University of Wisconsin. He went on to earn degrees from Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee, which allowed him to be a classroom teacher, school counselor and administrator.
He was an assistant for Denny Fox at Cardinal Stritch with the men’s basketball program for six years before taking over at Milwaukee Juneau and later at Watertown.
In 15 years as a high school coach for both Juneau (1998-2005) and Watertown (2005-13), his teams never lost a first round game, with 12 first round wins and three byes. In those 15 year, his team lost only one home playoff game during his career. His overall career record was 202-139 and included regional championships in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2008 and a sectional runner-up in 2003.
His teams racked up double-digit victories in 12 of his 15 seasons. In 2004-05, he was named Milwaukee City Conference Coach of the Year as the coach at Juneau.
Koepp continues to host the award winning television show, SportsTalk with Jamie Koepp, which airs on Watertown TV and Charter Spectrum Cable. While the show includes guests from other sports, it has tended to center around basketball. He is approaching 400 shows with over 20 shows focused on basketball with state of Wisconsin ties.
In 2005, he hosted the WBCA/WEAC Coaches Clinic at Marquette University and in 2007 he hosted the same clinic at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Koepp was a WBCA meter his entire coaching career and has continued as a lifetime member since retiring as a head coach in 2013.
His biography in the Hall of Fame banquet program went on to say the following.
“Jamie is very proud to have represented Wisconsin a couple of times when it comes to coaching basketball, first while at Milwaukee Juneau and then again at Watertown. He spent a couple weeks each Sumer from. Few years when he coached in Hawaii as part of Tourney Sport USA beginning in 2002. Most recently, he was selected to coach a USA team at the 2020 World Games in Austria as part of Student Athlete World USA.
“The friendship and acquaintances that have been developed throughout the years because of sport and specifically the game of basketball, have been greater than he ever could have imagined.
“Mentors such as Jack Huennekens through childhood, along with Jim Jones, Eli Croga, Dr. Harry Oden, Dave Caruso and the late John ’Schmitty’ Schmitz have meant a lot to him as they assisted him throughout different parts of his coaching career.
“Jamie wants the players and coaches involved through the years to know that this award is for all the players and coaches that were a part of the basketball programs throughout the years.”
He went on to thank the many friends, administrators and other mentors, as well as anyone else along the way that provided him support and inspiration.
“It was a little surreal initially when you see the different people coming through,” Koepp said. “Some of them are different ages. Sometimes you recognize faces or names. When it’s you, there’s some butterflies and nervousness. When you are taking pictures or interacting with people, you realize what an important thing it is collectively for the state. The number of people that are around you and their levels of success and contributions to basketball around the state, it is initially pretty overwhelming.”
Koepp was pleasantly surprised to learn on site that his presenter would be Eli Crogan, Watertown’s legendary Hall of Fame varsity basketball coach. Koepp and Crogan have grown very close over the years.
“Having Eli be the presenter is something that brings tears to your eyes,” Koepp said. “When I go visit him, we get a little teary eyed. This was a big deal for him as well as being very important for me and all the people who were a part of the journey throughout the years.”
Huennekens was Koepp’s grade school athletic director. He routinely bent the rules to allow Koepp access to the gym late into the night. The 87-year-old told guests at his table that his phone would ring at midnight with people wondering why the lights were on in the gym. He explained the situation with a smile, saying, “That’s just Jamie. It’s fine.”
“Basketball has pretty much meant everything,” Koepp said. “It has shaped my life the most. As a young person, I was fortunate enough to have my AD from my grade school for 41 years spend the weekend with me. He gave me a key to the gym at 10 years old, so that I didn’t cause other trouble. It’s probably unheard of right now.
“I look at what basketball has brought me and it’s kind of been the connection piece through everything, working, teaching, anything else across the board. It’s been something you do, something you love. You don’t do it for the end results down the road. You do it to live in the moment. When you look back and share some of these moments
coached Jose Winston in grade school, basketball has given me a lot more than I have given basketball.”
Four former Goslings who played under Koepp — Des Smith, Corey Minnameier, Blaine Mueller and Sam Zwieg — were in attendance and shared their thoughts on their coach.
Smith was a standout in the post who graduated in 2009. He went on to play football at Princeton University as a tight end.
“I was an incoming freshman when he joined the (program), when he moved from Juneau,” Smith said. “I was a boy, and then he turned me into a man. It was that tough mindset. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him, just in terms of work and in terms of playing college football. What he taught me was how to work, on and off the court. He was instrumental to where I am today.”
Minnameier also played during the same time as Smith and graduated in 2009.
“I was lucky enough to have him as my home room teacher, my guidance counselor and varsity basketball coach,” Minnameier said. “This is more of a testament to him as a person than anything. He was always a great life coach for me, but he was also a great coach on the court. He had a big impact on me. When I was in college, I did refereeing and coaching. I enjoyed that a lot. I did coaching whenever he asked for local tournaments, because I was nearby in Kenosha for a while.”
Mueller graduated a year later and served as a senior mentor for Zwieg, who graduated in 2013. A signature moment in Mueller’s career was a corner 3 early in the second half against Oconomowoc, which drew a slap on the backside from Koepp and kick-started a mammoth rally which saw the Goslings erase an 18-point halftime deficit en route to a 12-point victory.
“Des gives us a hard time, when we start telling stories, that one always comes up with it being your rival,” Mueller said. “It was a special game. That’s really what it’s about, those relationships, those memories, those games.
More recently, Mueller has made a name for himself as the head videographer for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. He was just three days away from returning for training camp, but gladly made time for his high school coach.
“Everyone wants to win at the highest level,” Mueller said. “Not everyone gets to do that. It’s just the reality of the game, but we look back on it, those are the memories that I cherish and remember. The competitive spirit, that’s my biggest takeaway (from being with coach), every practice, every game, it didn’t matter, the competitive spirit and juice that he brought to us. How detailed and intricate he sees the game. When I played, I didn’t really understand, but looking back, acknowledging how he put pieces together and made decisions, certainly for me, following down the coaching path, it was certainly something I admired a lot.”
Zwieg went on to play football at UW-La Crosse as a wide receiver, and became a math teacher at La Crosse Logan High School, where he is entering his fifth year with the basketball program and the third as its head coach. He also enjoyed the chance to watch his high school mentor be recognized.
“It was awesome (playing for him),” Zwieg said. “Luckily, I got to play for him all four years. I learned a lot. It definitely helped me to be the person I am today and become the coach I am today, too, which is really awesome. It’s my fifth year, third year as a head coach, which is crazy to say. He helped me along the way. We talked right before I took over. We had a nice talk at the Coach J’s Jam Fest for a little while. He always tells me I can reach out to him. It’s nice for him to be out there to talk to if I ever need him.”
The WBCA recognizes a wide variety of athletes, coaches, officials and administrators during its program. One such honor, named after Eli Crogan and wife, Karen, is a Humanitarian Award.
For Koepp, the “Friend” category he was recognized for made perfect sense.
“I think it’s an incredibly appropriate entrance into the Hall of Fame for me, because as a coach my high school career, was a small number as far as being a head coach,” Koepp said. “The college career was a little bit different. When you look up the pieces for me, the combination of coaching varsity and running camps and doing various things, coming to Watertown and coaching and hosting the TV show and culminating to my current position as an Athletic Director, I think you are just always an ambassador for sports. Until I was in this position, I was primarily an ambassador for basketball in the state of Wisconsin. I don’t think it could be a better fitting match for my career than anything else.”
