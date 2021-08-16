Watertown’s girls golf team lost to Milton 205-227 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Friday at the Watertown Country Club.
Senior Savannah Szalanski shot 53 to lead the Goslings. Senior Taylor Kaufmann and junior Cheyenne Groll each shot 55s. Sophomore Angelina Garza rounded out the team score with a 64.
“We improved by over 30 strokes on our back nines from yesterday (at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday),” Watertown girls golf coach Scot Meyer said.
Milton’s top three players shot under 50. Junior Hannah Dunk medaled for the second straight day on this course, carding a 37. Senior Molly Jaeggi shot 43 and sophomore Bethany Eidruk shot 47.
