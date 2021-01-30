Phoenix edge USM in overtime

Junior forward Thomas Koelpin nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with 12.3 seconds remaining in overtime as Luther Prep's boys basketball team outlasted University School of Milwaukee 75-73 in overtime at LPS on Saturday.

Luther Prep junior guard Tom Balge, who scored a game-high 21 points, weaved through traffic and finished inside to square things at 66 with 25.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

USM had a helter-skelter final possession and missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

In the extra session, Balge scored inside to make it 68-66 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left. The Wildcats' Zadan Mason hit a contested jumper to tie it up thirty seconds later.

Out of a timeout, Koelpin scored at the rim for a brief Phoenix edge before Dorian Jones scored a transition hoop that made it 72 all.

Senior guard Atticus Lawrenz hit a pair of bonus free throws with 1:13 remaining, which preceded Osi Lgwe's game-tying score with 50 seconds to go.

After Balge had a layin rim out, Stephawn Easley was one-on-one in transition with Lawrenz, who made the wise decision to foul. Easley went 1 of 2 to give USM a 73-72 edge.

Koelpin then hit the dagger on a dish from senior forward Nick Montgomery, who was positioned at the free throw line and accurately kicked it out in front of the Luther Prep bench.

Jones missed a deep contested 3 as the horn sounded.

In regulation, senior guard Luke Fix hit a 3 from the top of the key that gave LPS (6-9) a 62-60 lead with 3:00 left.

After four consecutive USM points, Montgomery had a putback basket on a Balge miss to square it at 64.

The Wildcats hit a layin with 40 seconds left before Balge's tying layup.

Koelpin, who went 4-for-6 from the field, finished with 12 points, Montgomery had eight points while Fix and junior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons tallied seven points apiece. Balge shot 7-of-12 from the floor, adding six rebounds.

The program celebrated assistant coach Bob Huebner's 40-plus years of coaching after the team's third victory in four games.

Lgwe led four Wildcats (5-9) in double-figures scoring with 16 points.

The Phoenix travel to face Janesville Craig on Friday 7:15 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 75,

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 73 (OT)

University School of Milw.  35  31  7  —  73

Luther Prep  35  31  9  —  75

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Powell 2 2-2 7; Jones 4 1-2 10; Easley 0 2-4 2; Mason 5 4-4 14; Lgwe 4 6-9 16; Colon 3 0-0 7; Walters 1 0-0 2; Bartl 5 4-4 15. Totals 24 19-25 73.

LUTHER PREP — Shevey 1 0-0 2; Lawrenz 0 3-4 3; Schlomer 2 0-0 4; Balge 7 7-9 21; Guse 2 0-0 5; Fix 2 1-2 7; Koelpin 4 2-2 12; Montgomery 4 0-1 8; Fitzsimmons 2 2-2 7; Baumann 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 17-22 75.

3-point goals: USM 6 (Igwe 2, Colon 1, Bartl 1, Jones 1, Powell 1); LP 6 (Fix 2, Koelpin 2, Fitzsimmons 1, Guse 1). Total fouls: USM 18; LP 16. Fouled out: USM Bartl; LP Lawrenz.

Tags

Load comments