WEST BEND — Watertown’s volleyball team placed third in the bronze bracket and 11th out of 24 teams overall at the Lynn LaPorte Sprawl held Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Goslings defeated Kimberly 25-22, 25-23 and Arrowhead 25-13, 23-25, 15-11, then lost to Kettle Moraine Lutheran 23-25, 23-25. On Saturday, Watertown lost to
Hamilton 25-21,18-25, 10-15, lost to Oconomowoc 11-25, 13-25, lost to Brookfield Central 11-25, 17-25 and defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 25-23, 16-25, 15-12.
Maryann Gudenkauf had 50 kills, 29 blocks and seven aces for Watertown. Payton Roets put up 104 assists and added 29 digs and 20 blocks. Kylei Braatz added 31 kills and 31 digs and served six aces. Abby Walsh added 27 kills and 19 blocks. Cassidy Peplinski led the back row in digs with 36. Lucy Spende served seven aces.
“We played super tough in pool play Friday night coming back from a 16-9 deficit in the second set to start the momentum and beat a very solid Kimberly in two,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said.
"The energy carried over into Arrowhead where we pulled off a 3-set win before losing in 2 to Kettle Moraine Lutheran to finish the night. Saturday, we faced three top 10 teams in a row, falling short to Hamilton after taking the first set, Oconomowoc and Brookfield Central before ending the day with a win versus Wisconsin Lutheran.
"I'm really proud of how these nine girls came together this weekend with several of them stepping up big in their roles. We've had a busy stretch of games over the last several weeks and the girls have once again shown that they can compete with some of the best."
