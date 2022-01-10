DELAVAN -- Sophomore forward Cameron Lumkes scored a game-high 21 points as Delavan-Darien topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 74-39 in a nonconference game on Monday.

The Comets (6-6) led 39-20 at halftime and had six players score seven points or more, including Erik Cesarz with 12.

David Neitzel led the Eagles (0-12) with 12 points and David Ganser added eight.

Jefferson hosts East Troy in Rock Valley play on Thursday at 7 p.m.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 74,

JEFFERSON 39

Jefferson 20 19 -- 39

Delavan-Darien 39 35 -- 74

Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Tully 0 1-2 1, Kammer 1 0-0 3, Ganser 3 0-0 8, Neitzel 5 1-2 12, Steies 1 2-3 4, P. Phillips 1 1-2 3, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Devine 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 5-11 39.

Delavan-Darien -- Beles 3 0-1 6, O'Dell 1 0-0 2, Mortlock 3 1-1 7, Morris 3 0-0 8, Janssen 4 0-0 9, Jordan 3 1-1 7, Lumkes 9 2-2 21, Wilmer 1 0-0 2, Cesarz 6 0-0 12. Totals 33 4-5 74.

Three-point goals -- J (Ganser 2, Kammer 1, Neitzel 1) 4; D-D (Lumkes 1, Morris 2, Janssen 1) 4.

Total fouls -- J 12, D-D 16.

