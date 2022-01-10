Boys basketball: Comets beat Eagles 74-39 Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELAVAN -- Sophomore forward Cameron Lumkes scored a game-high 21 points as Delavan-Darien topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 74-39 in a nonconference game on Monday.The Comets (6-6) led 39-20 at halftime and had six players score seven points or more, including Erik Cesarz with 12.David Neitzel led the Eagles (0-12) with 12 points and David Ganser added eight.Jefferson hosts East Troy in Rock Valley play on Thursday at 7 p.m.DELAVAN-DARIEN 74,JEFFERSON 39Jefferson 20 19 -- 39Delavan-Darien 39 35 -- 74Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Tully 0 1-2 1, Kammer 1 0-0 3, Ganser 3 0-0 8, Neitzel 5 1-2 12, Steies 1 2-3 4, P. Phillips 1 1-2 3, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Devine 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 5-11 39.Delavan-Darien -- Beles 3 0-1 6, O'Dell 1 0-0 2, Mortlock 3 1-1 7, Morris 3 0-0 8, Janssen 4 0-0 9, Jordan 3 1-1 7, Lumkes 9 2-2 21, Wilmer 1 0-0 2, Cesarz 6 0-0 12. Totals 33 4-5 74.Three-point goals -- J (Ganser 2, Kammer 1, Neitzel 1) 4; D-D (Lumkes 1, Morris 2, Janssen 1) 4.Total fouls -- J 12, D-D 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
