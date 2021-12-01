Once again, the Goslings started out hot, but couldn’t finish the job.
One week after squandering a double-digit first half lead at Columbus in the season opener, Watertown’s boys basketball team repeated the feat in a 59-54 loss to Reedsburg on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (0-2) opened the game on a 6-0 run and gradually pushed the lead to double figures. Matt Olivos, Ollie Meyers and Anthony Bohmann each hits 3s to extend the lead to 7. A second 3 by Olivos made it a 20-10 game, and the Goslings went up 24-11 on back-to-back layups by Meyers following steals.
Nate Gapinski gave the Goslings their biggest lead with an off-balance baseline jumper to make it 28-14 with 4 minutes, 21 seconds in the half. The Beavers rallied to within seven in the waning moments, and drew two charges on Gapinski, who picked up his third foul on a technical after the second charge with less than a minute to go before halftime.
Reedsburg scored 34 second half points to pull out the win. Jalen Roman led the Beavers with 15 points. Kaden Meyer and Jack Campbell each added 12.
Meyers and Bohmann each led Watertown with 16 points. Gapinski finished with 10.
“That’s a problem we’re going to have to figure out, obviously,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said of losing another big first half lead.
“We have to face the fact we may not be in good enough shape. We also need to play at full strength as much as we can. We can’t have people sitting minutes because they are in foul trouble. We want to take them out to give them a short rest. They can’t be siting because they’ve got two quick fouls or three fouls in the first half. That can’t be part of our recipe for success.”
Watertown plays at Sauk Prairie on Friday.
JV, JV 2 teams win: Watertown’s JV defeated Reedsburg 51-40. Hudson Fredrick led the Goslings with 15 points. Brady Schauer added nine. The JV 2 team won 60-48.
