The heat was back at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, in more ways than one.
One year after the pandemic limited the number of teams at this event to just two, the 25th annual running of this season-opening race returned to a full-sized invitational packed with state caliber runners up front.
“It was nice having all the people again,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “We didn’t have to do any policing. Everybody behaved really nicely. It was great that way. It definitely felt like 2, 3 years ago (with a competitive) atmosphere. With such warm conditions, it’s hard to tell how good everybody is Even still, the winning times for the boys and girls were impressive.”
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock pushed through temperatures in the mid-80s and high humidity to win the girls race by 88 seconds in a time of 19:24.
Luther Prep sophomore Jemma Habben earned runner-up honors in a personal best time of 20:52. The younger sister of 2019 state qualifier Maya Habben showed all the potential to follow in her sibling’s footsteps with this performance.
Habben competed on this course a year ago in one of seven duals or triangulars Watertown hosted.
“It was really different because (the COVID situation has changed),” Habben said. “It was a lot of fun. Super hot, though. That definitely made a difference, but otherwise, it was good. I ran a (personal best by 15 seconds).”
The pandemic managed to cheat Habben out of chances to race in both the cross country sectional and the track and field sectional. She had to quarantine during the end of the cross country season. She wasn’t able to remain for the track and field postseason, which was pushed back an entire month past the end of the school year. Like many LPS students, Habben hails from out of state and it didn’t work out for her schedule.
“It was a little bit disappointing, but it was still fun,” Habben said. “I had a good season.”
Continuing in the family tradition, she trained with her father in the offseason and returned to Wisconsin in fine form. Regardless of how the season plays out this time around, she’ll enjoy the sport.
“I just love my team,” Habben said. “It’s so much fun with them. I like running. I’m just going to try to do my best, have a lot of fun, maybe get (my time) to the lower 20s, if I can and maybe make it to state.”
Luther Prep’s girls finished near the top of the standings. Babcock led Monona Grove to the team title with 66 points, while Verona (81) edged out Luther Prep (87) and Fort Atkinson (88) for runner-up honors.
Freshmen Calliope Horn (sixth, 22:18) and Eleanor Wendorff (seventh, 22:19) also cracked the top ten for the Phoenix. Seniors Holly Fleuge (37th, 24:43) and Alana Sulzle (50th, 25:48) also scored for Luther Prep.
“This was our first meet of the year, and it was a good test for our returning runners and a great opportunity to set the benchmark for our new additions to the team,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“For our returning girls, sophomore Jemma Habben is an outstanding runner, always consistent, always excelling, and senior Alana Sulzle, who was a solid contributor to the varsity team last year. New additions to the team this year include senior Holly Fluegge, a terrific athlete who will push our top runners, and freshmen Calliope Horn and Eleanor Wendorff. These two girls ran really well today, and I am excited to see them push each other and their teammates to do great things this season. I am looking forward to another great season of cross country.”
Luther Prep’s boys took ninth with a 249 score, led by sophomore Elliott Heiderich’s ninth place finish in 18:01. Sophomore Noah Sulzle (78th, 21:00), freshman James Knapp (81st, 21:06), senior Jason Horn (93rd, 21:29) and senior Jesus Chavez (102nd, 22:02) also scored for the Phoenix.
“For our guys, we have Eliott Heiderich returning as a sophomore and setting the bar for the team,” Gumm said. “He went to sectionals last year in the fall. Our other top returning boys are senior Elijah Hutchinson, who unfortunately was DQ’ed today, and sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner, who was an injury scratch for the race today. Freshman James Knapp ran well today. It will be good to see how he progresses throughout the season.”
Watertown finished eighth in boys competition, while the girls were ninth.
Sophomore Jake Johnson (37th, 19:10), freshmen Jacob Hurtgen (40th, 19:39), Calvin Hurtgen (42nd, 19:45) and Drew Kaufmann (54th, 20:09) and senior Clarence Zabel (71st, 20:42) contributed to a 192 point showing in the boys race.
“We knew about the Hurtgen boys coming in and Jake is returning from last year,” Wackett said. “Jake has worked very hard. His fire is burning bright right now. It’s not a surprise to me that he ran as well as he did. He’s earned it over the past year here. He wants to become a very good runner. It’s in him right now.
“I’m excited. We were eighth out of 12, but you look at our top five, it’s a sophomore, three freshmen and seniors on their tail. I think 1 through 7 is a tight group. It’s going to be fun to see how well we move throughout the season. I know we lost a lot of people, but I am also excited for the kids we have.”
Contributing to Watertown’s 233 points in the girls race were junior Mikalyah Fessler (35th, 24:33), sophomore Alaena Tobin (41st, 25:10), senior Meghan Hurtgen (72nd, 27:50) and freshmen Abigayle Congelston (81st, 29:01) and Marissa Bischoff (90th, 29:54).
“Alaena and Mikaylah were in medal contention early in the race,” Wackett said. “They kind of flip-flopped at the 2 mile mark. I don’t know what happened there. Alaena’s in good shape. I think she’ll rebound pretty well.
“There’s a lot of teaching having to go on this year, because we are so young. I’d say 40 percentt of our team is new. We’re putting the blocks together. I’m curious to see how good we’ll be by the end. I think we’ll surprise some people.”
Watertown competes next at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge on Saturday.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished tenth and scored 327 points. Seniors Levi Berres (79th, 21:04) and Jacob Constable (91st, 21:28), sophomore Tyler Skogman (109th, 22:20), freshman William Mattert (115th, 22:23) and sophomore Ben Trudell (170th, 24:55) scored for the Bluejays. Johnson Creek’s girls scored 330 points and placed 12th. Sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (101st, 31:22), Ava Sixel (108th, 32:37) and Hannah Seaborne (113th, 33:22) and seniors Dylan Thomas (123rd, 36:07) and Shaula Avalos (136th, 39:08) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 66, Verona 81, Luther Prep 87, Fort Atkinson 88, Milton 95, Catholic Memorial 130, Stoughton 163, Baraboo 207, Watertown 233, Johnson Creek 327
Team scores — boys: Verona 44, Madison West 55, Stoughton 98, Monona Grove 137, Waukesha South 141, Baraboo 167, Fort Atkinson 186, Watertown 192, Luther Prep 249, Milton 270, Catholic Memorial 327, Johnson Creek 330
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.