JEFFERSON — Freshman Jordyn Davis won two events to lead the Jefferson-Cambridge girls swim team during a meet against DeForest and Oregon on Tuesday at JHS.
The EagleJays lost to DeForest 114-56 and defeated Oregon 94-71.
Davis won the 100 butterfly by over three seconds in 59.73, then took the 100 backstroke in 1:01.61. She beat out DeForest’s Carly Oosterhof, a returning state qualifier in that event, by more than two seconds.
Senior Josie Peterson added a pair of second place finishes in the 50 freestyle (25.41) and the 100 freestyle (56.04). DeForest’s Ava Boehning edged Peterson in both events, touching out in 25.35 in the 50 freestyle and 55.35 in the 100 freestyle.
Senior Brooke Whiting added a pair of second place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:28.39) and the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.23.
Also placing second for the EagleJays were the 200 medley relay team of Davis, Josie Peterson, Whiting and senior Sophie Peterson in 2:01.39 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Davis, Sophie Peterson, sophomore Emma Riedl and Josie Peterson in 1:47.14.
