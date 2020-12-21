HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to lead Hustisford’s girls basketball team to a 66-36 win over Montello on Monday.
“We had a slow start,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “They were up 11-4. We picked up our intensity and pressed some. We got some steals. We were hitting our shots and driving to the basket. We were a little impatient at first, then we calmed down and took control of the game.”
Tristan Bischoff added seven steals for the Falcons. Collien added nine rebounds and three steals. Kelsey Ewert and Autumn Kuehl had eight rebounds each. Morgan Kehl finished with 15 points.
Hustisford (2-3) plays at Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 66,
MONTELLO 36
Montello 25 11 — 36
Hustisford 33 33 — 66
Montello (fg ft-fta pts) — Klapper 3 5-6 11, Tuinstra 1 1-3 3, Krentz 2 0-0 6, Calnin 0 0-2 0, Kendall 1 0-0 3, Steuck 1 0-0 2, Bond 1 1-2 3, Urbaniak 4 0-3 8 Totals 13 7-16 36
Hustisford (fg ft-ft pts) — Bischoff 2 1-2 7, Becker 1 0-2 2, C. Hildebrandt 0 1-2 1, Milliken 0 0-2 0, Kehl 7 1-2 15, Ewert 1 1-2 3, Collien 6 7-11 20, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 3 4-6 10, Kuehl 1 4-6 6 Totals 22 19-35 66
Three point goals
M (Krentz 2, Kendall 1), H (Bischoff 2, Collien 1)
Total fouls — M 30, H 18
Fouled out — M (Bond, Urbaniak)
