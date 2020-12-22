JUNEAU — Junior point guard Brielle Blome led three players in double figures with 14 points as Dodgeland’s girls basketball team downed Horicon 55-15 in a Trailways East game on Tuesday.
Junior forward Adrianne Bader and sophomore forward Jenna Hodgson added 10 points each in the paint. Senior forward Bria Cramer just missed double figures with eight points.
Dodgeland (3-3, 2-2 in conference) travels to play Cambridge on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
DODGELAND 55, HORICON 15
Horicon 5 10 — 15
Dodgeland 46 9 — 55
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Jacobson 2 1-4 5, Heller 2 0-1 4, Boehner 0 2-4 2, Kane 1 2-5 4 Totals 5 5-14 15
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 6 1-2 14, Schreier 1 0-0 2, Peplinski 2 2-3 6, Knueppel 2 0-0 5, Cramer 3 0-0 8, Hodgson 5 0-3 10, Bader 5 0-1 10 Totals 24 3-9 55
Three-point goals — D (Blome 1, Knueppel 1, Cramer 2)
Total fouls — H 11, D 17
