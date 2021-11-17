Opposing teams were not sorry to see the likes of Teya Maas, Avalon Uecke and Aubrey Schmutzler graduate from Watertown’s girls basketball program.
Their length and athleticism were the tip of Watertown’s 1-3-1 spear the last two seasons, when the Goslings made life miserable for opposing offenses.
Watertown coach Matt Stollberg knows he doesn’t have quite the same length to work with entering the upcoming season, which begins with a home game against Reedsburg on Friday.
That’s not to say he’s starting from scratch.
Senior guard Lily Gifford (5-foot-10), senior forward Riley Quinn (5-8), sophomore guard/forward Drew Hinrichs (5-11) and senior guards Kim Hafenstein (5-6) and Miah Nelson are back to lead the Goslings into the 2021-22 campaign.
“We have a solid group of returning players this season,” Stollberg said.
Gifford and Quinn are both three-year varsity starters and take on the role of team captains this year.
“Lily has continued to work tirelessly in the off-season to add to her wide range of skills,” Stollberg said. “Lily can play any position on the floor. Riley is known as a great defender, but has also continued to add to her offensive skills each season.”
“Kim and Miah are also returning seniors and have shown great leadership. Kim brings a tough work ethic and consistent shooting, while Miah adds great speed with a high basketball IQ.”
“After a great freshmen season, Drew Hinrichs will step into a bigger role this year. She can do a bit of everything, but her outside shooting is extremely valuable to our team.”
New varsity players include sophomores Lily Oiler (5-9), Ellie Demet (5-8), Lucie Hickey (5-6) and Cianna Boettcher (5-6), junior Abby Walsh (5-11) and Brianna Yuker (5-7) and freshmen Megan Doherty (5-9) and AJ Johnson (6-1).
“Our players new to varsity have already showed a great work ethic and desire to compete,” Stollberg said. “We have two solid post-oriented players in Abby Walsh and AJ Johnson that will score inside and rebound.
“Lily Oiler and Ellie Demet bring aggressive defensive and great outside shooting. Lucie Hickey is a defensive force and will likely be the fastest player in the gym in every one of our games.
“Megan Doherty, Cianna Boettcher, and Brianna Yuker will do a bit of everything with the ability to play multiple positions on defense and add some scoring.”
The majority of these players will be seeing their first varsity action when they take the floor against defending state runner-up Reedsburg on Friday.
“Unlike the past couple versions of (Watertown girls basketball), this group is a bit smaller, but with added speed and quickness,” Stollberg said.
“Our team is very inexperienced, but very determined and with a great upside. We anticipate our strengths will be playing with energy and enthusiasm, while we will look to improve our defensive consistency and rebounding.”
Highlights games include the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Slinger and Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. West Allis Hale; at Stevens Point on Friday, Dec. 3; Watertown Holiday Shootout, Dec. 27-29; Monday, Dec. 27 vs. Mukwonago and Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Rhinelander; Badger Challenge – Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 and Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022; Conference Championships – Saturday, February 17, 2012.
