Stevens Point shot the lights out the previous night, but Watertown put the lights out on the Pointers on Tuesday.
Twenty-four hours after making 16 triples in a game against Wausau East, the perimeter-oriented Pointers were held to just five as Watertown won convincingly 58-36.
Senior forward Teya Maas scored 18 points and senior guard Avalon Uecke added 16 for Watertown (6-4), which led 30-18 at halftime and opened the second half on a 10-0 run to effectively put the game out of reach.
Freshman Drew Hinrichs added 10 points, junior guard Lily Gifford added eight and Aubrey Schmutzler added six for the Goslings.
“We put a lot of things together,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Stevens Point is a really tough team. Last night against Wausau East, they hit 16 3s in one game. Number 34 (Zoe Fink) is lights out. She had three 3s in the first half tonight. They are a tough team. Fortunately, we played fairly well.”
SPASH (4-5) struggled against Watertown’s 1-3-1 zone. The Goslings got their usual number of deflections and takeaways, and ran the floor effectively. Inside, the Pointers had no answer for Maas, who scored at will once she got the ball inside.
“That was good, especially after two tough games over the break,” Stollberg said. “We expected to be in a battle, because Stevens Point is actually a pretty good team. We got some transition baskets in the first half off some deflections. Even when it doesn’t lead to turnovers, when we get a fingertip on the ball, that changes everything. That’s the stat we put the most stock in.
“We worked hard the last two practices. It was good to be at full strength and have our full roster, other than Macy Zubke, who we expect to have back shortly.
“We were patient on offense and got better shots than we had been getting. We got the ball in the post and had success. To have that good of an offensive night and one hit one 3-pointer is impressive.”
Watertown hosts Edgewood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 58,
STEVENS POINT 36
Stevens Point 18 18 — 36
Watertown 30 28 — 58
STEVENS POINT (fg ft-fta pts) — Czerneski 1 0-0 3; Beadles 1 0-0 2; A. Jossie 1 0-1 2; Lilly 0 2-2 2; Klismith 1 2-3 4; Moe 1 2-4 5; Fink 4 0-0 11; E. Jossie 1 1-3 3; Strasman 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 9-17 36.
WATERTOWN — Schmutzler 2 2-2 6; Gifford 4 0-0 8; Hinrichs 3 4-4 10; Maas 8 2-5 18; Uecke 7 1-1 16. Totals 24 9-12 58.
3-point goals: SP 5 (Fink 3, Moe 1, Czerneski 1); W 1 (Uecke 1). Total fouls: SP 13; W 15.
