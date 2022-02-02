HUSTISFORD — Freshman forward Caleb Peplinski scored a season-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds for Hustisford’s boys basketball team in a 44-33 Trailways East win over Horicon on Tuesday.

Hustisford (12-4, 7-1 in conference) led by three at halftime, then held Horicon (7-10, 4-5) to 11 points in the second half.

“Our defense and rebounding were definitely strengths tonight,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.

"However we made some poor decisions with the ball at times which kept the game a little bit closer than I would’ve liked. Every time we looked like what we were going to build the lead Horicon was able to get a steal or force a turnover and we could never really build the consistent momentum we needed to pull away. But it was not for lack of effort.

“Caleb was the difference maker tonight. His 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench kept us in control. Andy Maas also came in and gave us energy with his tenacity on both sides of the ball including three steals.”

Blake Peplinski hauled in 17 rebounds and added three assists. Josh Peplinski added six points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Thimm scored 12 points.

"Gavin went down hard at the end of the 1st half but was able to return in the second half, which was a real statement of how tough he really is,” Hopfinger said.

Hustisford travels to Waupun to take on Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday.

HUSTISFORD 44, HORICON 33

Horicon 19 14 — 33

Hustisford 22 22 — 44

Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) — Wolff 1 0-0 2, Westimayer 1 0-0 2, Oechsner 5 1-2 13, Bushkie 2 0-3 4, LeBlanc 3 0-0 6, Pieper 2 2-5 6 Totals 14 3-10 33

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 9 0-1 18, J. Pepslink 3 0-0 6, Thimm 3 6-7 12, Br. Peplinski 0 0-3 0, Maas 2 0-1 4, Bl. Peplinski 2 0-2 4 Totals 19 6-14 44

Three-point goals — Ho (Oeschner 2)

Total fouls — Ho 15, Hu 11

