Parker Winghart had two hits and three RBIs and earned the win in relief as Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 8-4 in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday at LPS.
Brock Schneider hit a sacrifice fly and Kole Lostetter hit a two-run double to right to give Lakeside (7-4, 3-2 in conference) a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Luther Prep (4-3, 2-3) answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and took a 4-3 lead in the second inning when Winghart hit an RBI single to right to score Mikey Bublitz.
The Warriors tied it in the top of the sixth when Nick Thomas scored on a passed ball, but the Phoenix came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control. Winghart broke the tie with a two-run double to left and Jackson Heiman capped the rally with a two-run triple to right.
Winghart worked around a pair of walks to retire the side in the seventh.
“This was a great game for my guys to win,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “They showed good focus and determination against a well coached team and found a way to make things happen when they had opportunities.
“This was the first varsity start for sophomore Silas Winkel. He showed a few nerves the first inning and Lakeside was able to get to him for three runs. Over the next three innings, he only faced ten batters. He did a superb job of limiting Lakeside in the first inning and then finding his groove after that.
“We also have to credit our defense for playing well. The plan was to try to pitch to contact and challenge the Lakeside players to hit the ball. They have a number of players who can drive the ball well but our outfield as a whole came up with a good game tonight. And we were very solid in the infield.
“The fact that we were able to respond in the bottom of the first was very important. Getting three runs back to tie the game really helped us to settle in.
“Senior Connor Heckendorf got our 6th inning rally going with a solid hit to left. That gave sophomore Ben Vasold a chance at his first varsity plate appearance and he came through with a line shot. Junior Parker Winghart got the game winning rbis with a hard double right down the left field line. And after an intentional walk to Kyle Schupmann, Jackson Heiman delivered the dagger with a triple to deep right field that just missed going over the fence.”
Lakeside travels to play Random Lake today. Luther Prep plays a doubleheader at Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday.
LUTHER PREP 8, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 300 001 0 — 4 5 0
Luther Prep 310 004 X — 8 10 2
WP: Winghart
LP: Lauber
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL (Buchta 5-6-4-4-3-4, Lauber 1-4-4-4-1-1), LP (S. Winkel 4-4-3-4-2-1, Winghart 3-1-1-0-0-4)
Leading hitters — LL (Lamp 2x3, 2B, Lostetter 2B), LP (Winghart 2x3, 2B, Heiman 3B)
