Josh Livingtston’s 39 was good for medalist honors and led Stoughton to a 177-214 win over Watertown’s boys golf team in a Badger South dual meet on Thursday at the Watertown Country Club.
Matthew Marchant led Watertown with a 50. Myles Nourse (53), Aaron Sellnow (55), Graeson Mihalko (56) and John Klinger (57) also played for the Goslings, who take part in the Beloit Invitational today and the Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville on Saturday.
