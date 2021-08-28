LAKE MILLS — Lake Country Lutheran scored on offense, defense and special teams during a decisive 22-point second quarter, defeating the host Lakeside Lutheran football team 40-19 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Lightning, who are the top-ranked team in the Division 5 Coaches Poll, led 6-0 after John Nehls’ interception return for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second, Luke Haertle connected with Tim Frerking for a 20-yard score and the pair hooked up again on the two-point try, pushing the lead to 14-0.
LCL’s Kole Lostetter returned a Levi Birkholz interception for a score just over a minute later.
Lakeside’s Caden Bou recovered a Spencer Sturgill fumble, scoring from five yards out to make it 20-6 with 2:32 left before halftime.
Sam Heicher took the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to paydirt before a successful two-point try made it 28-6.
The Warriors (0-2) cut into the deficit with nine seconds to go before the break on junior tight end Trey Lauber’s 15-yard receiving score from Birkholz.
Haertle had a 35-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter and found Nehls for an eight-yard TD early in the fourth. Haertle finished 12-for-22 passing for 154 yards with two touchdowns, one interception.
Birkholz, who had 18 carries for 123 yards, scored on a 44-yard rush with 6:39 remaining for the final margin. Birkholz went 9-for-22 passing for 67 yards and Lauber caught five passes for 42 yards.
Lakeside lost the turnover battle 5-1 and got outgained 271-226.
Junior linebacker Nathan Yaroch had a team-leading 7.5 tackles for the Warriors and senior linebacker Tyler Marty made 5.5 stops.
The Warriors host Big Foot (1-1) in week three to open Capitol Conference play.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 40, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 19
Lake Country Lutheran 6 22 6 6 — 40
Lakeside Lutheran 0 12 0 7 — 19
First quarter
LCL — Nehls interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
LCL — Frerking 20 pass from Haertle (2-point try good on pass)
LCL — Lostetter interception return (run failed)
LL — Bou 5 fumble recovery
LCL — Heicher 94 kickoff return (2-point try good on pass)
LL — Lauber 15 pass from Birkkolz (pass failed)
Third quarter
LCL — Haertle 35 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
LCL — Nehls 8 pass from Haertle (run failed)
LL — Birkholz 44 run (Schmidt kick)
Team statistics
Total yards: LCL 271, LL 226. Rushing attempts-yards: LCL 28-117, LL 39-159. Penalties-yards: LCL 4-45, LL 6-55. Fumbles-lost: LCL 0-0, LL 2-1. Interceptions thrown: LCL 1, LL 4. First downs: LCL 14, LL 17.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-tds-int): LCL — Haertle 12-22-154-2-1; LL — Birkkolz 9-22-67-1-4.
Rushing (att.-yds-tds): LL — Birkholz 18-123-1.
Receiving (rec.-yds-tds): LCL — Frerking 4-58-1; LL Lauber 5-42-1.
