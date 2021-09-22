EVANSVILLE — Watertown’s girls golf team finished eighth at the Badger East Conference Tournament held Tuesday at the Evansville Golf Club.

Senior Savannah Szalanski (111), junior Cheyenne Groll (113), senior Taylor Kaufmann (120) and sophomore Angelina Galarza (152) competed for the Goslings.

Waunakee sophomore Izzi Stricker shot 80 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Milton junior Hannah Dunk.

Team scores — Waunakee 342, Milton 387, DeForest 420, Fort Atkinson 427, Monona Grove 432, Beaver Dam 461, Stoughton 461, Watertown 496

