OCONOMOWOC — Watertown’s girls tennis team closed out the season at the Oconomowoc sectional on Wednesday.
Senior Audrey Schmutzler lost to DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and finished the season at 12-5.
“Aubrey ran into one of the best players in the state,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “It was a tough draw, but it doesn’t take anything away from what she has accomplished this season and her entire career. She has played No. 1 singles for three years and has been the anchor of this team. Without her there is no way that we have the success that we have had, including winning a conference title (two years ago). She won a lot more than she lost and did it her way. It has been fun to watch her progression from a scrappy freshman to a legitimate No. 1 singles player. It has been a fun ride.”
Seniors Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr lost in three sets at No. 1 doubles.
“Syd and Abby played one of the best matches of their career, and came up just short against the top seed,” Dobbins said. “This was a competitive match from the first point, and our girls came to play. The loss will sting, but they have nothing to hang their heads about. They have been together for three seasons and consistently improved every year. It’s been a joy to watch them compete and see them have success. We are going to miss their leadership and prescence at the top of the lineup.”
Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke made the finals at No. 3 doubles, where they lost in three sets.
“Jacey and Avalon finished the season playing their best tennis, which is what we strive for,” Dobbins said. “They showed steady improvement all season and became a very tough combo. They were never afraid to be aggressive and take chances on the court. At their best, they can compete with anyone. Both of these girls have worked their way up through our program, earned this opportunity, and made the most of it.”
Singles
No. 1 — Samantha Fuchs (DeForest) def. Aubrey Schmutzler (W) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Lyne/Strasser (Badger) def. Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Lauer/Heckel (Badger) 6-2, 6-2
Hoffman/Manders (Ocon) def. Smith/Uecke (W) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
Team scores: Oconomowoc 42, Waunakee 26, Badger 25, Mukwonago 25, Kimberly 22, Slinger 22, Watertown 14, Sauk Prairie 11, DeForest 10, Beaver Dam 10, Elkhorn 4, Reedsburg 2, Hartford 2, West Bend West 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.