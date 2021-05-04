Thursday, May 6

Boys Golf

Jefferson at Evergreen GC, Noon

Stoughton at Watertown, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Brodhead at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.

Lodi at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Lake Mills at Poynette, 5 p.m.

Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

Fall River vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Hustisford, 5 p.m.

Luther Prep at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Softball

Watertown at McFarland, 5 p.m.

Luther Prep at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Lakeside at Lodi, 5 p.m.

Poynette at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

Waterloo at North Fond du Lac, 5 p.m.

Fall River vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Dodgeland, 5 p.m.

Jefferson at Edgerton, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Hustisford at Waterloo invite, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Whitewater at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.

Evansville at Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at North Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Jefferson at Big Foot, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Boys golf

Lake Mills, Luther Prep at WCC, 9 a.m.

Watertown at Beloit Invitational, Noon

Boys tennis

Monona Grove at Watertown, 4:15 p.m.

Luther Prep at Brown Deer, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Whitewater at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.

Stoughton at Watertown, 5 p.m.

Lodi at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Softball

Lake Mills at Martin Luther (DH) 4 p.m.

Edgewood at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Cambridge at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Track and field

Luther Prep, Lake Mills, Lakeside at Marshall Invitational, 4 p.m.

Dodgeland at Waupun invite, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shoreland Lutheran at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Boys golf

Watertown at Ashenfelter Invitational, 8 a.m.

Track and Field

DeForest, Monroe at Watertown, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Luther Prep at Watertown, 11 a.m.

Portage at Lake Mills, 11:30 a.m.

Softball

East Troy at Jefferson (DH) 10 a.m.

Lakeside at Horicon tournament, 10 a.m.

Waterloo at Johnson Creek (DH), 10 a.m.

Watertown at Chippewa Falls tournament, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis

Luther Prep at Brown Deer, 8:30 a.m.

Jefferson at Stoughton invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Baseball

Waterloo at Johnson Creek, 10 a.m.

Luther Prep at Hustisford/Dodgeland, 11 a.m.

Lake Mills at Monroe (DH) 11 a.m.

Jefferson at Wis. Dells (DH) 11 a.m.

