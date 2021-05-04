Thursday, May 6
Boys Golf
Jefferson at Evergreen GC, Noon
Stoughton at Watertown, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Brodhead at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Lake Mills at Poynette, 5 p.m.
Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Fall River vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Hustisford, 5 p.m.
Luther Prep at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Softball
Watertown at McFarland, 5 p.m.
Luther Prep at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Lakeside at Lodi, 5 p.m.
Poynette at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Waterloo at North Fond du Lac, 5 p.m.
Fall River vs. Hustisford/Dodgeland at Dodgeland, 5 p.m.
Jefferson at Edgerton, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Hustisford at Waterloo invite, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Whitewater at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.
Evansville at Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at North Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Jefferson at Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Boys golf
Lake Mills, Luther Prep at WCC, 9 a.m.
Watertown at Beloit Invitational, Noon
Boys tennis
Monona Grove at Watertown, 4:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Brown Deer, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Whitewater at Jefferson, 4:45 p.m.
Stoughton at Watertown, 5 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Softball
Lake Mills at Martin Luther (DH) 4 p.m.
Edgewood at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Cambridge at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Track and field
Luther Prep, Lake Mills, Lakeside at Marshall Invitational, 4 p.m.
Dodgeland at Waupun invite, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Shoreland Lutheran at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Boys golf
Watertown at Ashenfelter Invitational, 8 a.m.
Track and Field
DeForest, Monroe at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Luther Prep at Watertown, 11 a.m.
Portage at Lake Mills, 11:30 a.m.
Softball
East Troy at Jefferson (DH) 10 a.m.
Lakeside at Horicon tournament, 10 a.m.
Waterloo at Johnson Creek (DH), 10 a.m.
Watertown at Chippewa Falls tournament, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
Luther Prep at Brown Deer, 8:30 a.m.
Jefferson at Stoughton invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Baseball
Waterloo at Johnson Creek, 10 a.m.
Luther Prep at Hustisford/Dodgeland, 11 a.m.
Lake Mills at Monroe (DH) 11 a.m.
Jefferson at Wis. Dells (DH) 11 a.m.
