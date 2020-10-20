EAST TROY — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls had to wait their turn.
Catholic Memorial, Watertown Luther Prep, Lake Country Lutheran and Mayville all ran at approximately at 2:15 p.m. at the East Troy sectional Tuesday. Because the WIAA wanted to limit the number of runners due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Mills, Deerfield/Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and East Troy all ran more than two hours later.
The D/C co-op and the L-Cats made their wait worth it.
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls both finished first at a WIAA Division 2 subsectional Tuesday at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy.
The D/C co-op collected 41 points on its way to its first-place finish in the boys race. Catholic Memorial placed second with 65 points, while Luther Prep was third with 87. Lakeside Lutheran (106) and Lake Mills (170) finished fourth and seventh, respectively.
The L-Cats were even more dominant than the D/C boys in the girls race, collecting just 28 points in their top finish. Catholic Memorial placed second with 56 points, while Luther Prep (91) and Lakeside Lutheran (107) were third and fourth, respectively. Deerfield/Cambridge placed sixth overall at the eight-team subsectional with 159 points.
D/C junior Zach Huffman was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 40.6 seconds. East Troy senior Austin Depuydt finished first with a 17:22.1.
Close behind Huffman was teammate and senior Liam Brown, who placed third with a time of 18:01.4 Brown and Lakeside freshman Mark Garcia had a sprint to the finish line, with Garcia just falling short, clocking in at 18:01.5.
Fellow freshman and teammate Cameron Weiland took sixth overall in the 53-runner race with a time of 18:06.2 for the Warriors. Garcia and Weiland advanced to sectional competition.
Daniel Ertman (23rd, 19:52), Juan Gulrud (32nd, 20:18) and Markus Rabehl (41st, 21:10) also scored for Lakeside.
Senior Quentin Saylor paced the Lake Mills boys with a time of 19:23.6, good for 20th overall.
Luther Prep had its top finish from freshman Elliot Heiderich, who placed eighth with a time of 18:13.1. He advanced to sectional competition.
Elijah Hutchinson (13th, 18:26), Ezekiel Finkbeiner (14th, 18:27), Lucas Holtz (24th, 19:54) and Jason Horn (28th, 20:03) also scored for the Phoenix.
Freshman Ava Vesperman once again raced beyond her years with a runner-up finish at the subsectional. Vesperman clocked in with a time of 20:57 to lead the L-Cats. Senior teammate Lauren Winslow was close behind with a time of 21:21.9, good for third place in the 51-runner field.
Lake Mills senior Brooke Fair (21:54.3) and freshman teammate Olivia Klubertanz (22:28.5) placed fifth and sixth overall, respectively. The L-Cats were rounded out by sophomore Jenna Hosey’s 22:58.6. The time was good for 12th overall.
Freshman Mara Brown led the Deerfield/Cambridge girls with a seventh-place finish, timing in at 22:33.3. Sophomore Abigail Minning paced Lakeside Lutheran and finished right behind Brown with a time of 22:36.3, good for eighth. Freshman Paige Krahn took 11th overall and placed second on the Warriors’ lineup with a time of 22:56.6.
Mia Krahn (26th, 24:22), Natalie Punzel (30th, 24:56) and Mya Hemling (32nd, 25:22) also scored for the Warriors.
“We had a good day of racing with us being back at full strength after being a bit short on numbers over the past couple of meets,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “The girls race was a little mixed, but Abigail Minning and Paige Krahn both ran well up front and did a good job of being aggressive in the second half of the race. I thought our boys ran particularly well today despite being such a young group. Mark Garcia and Cameron Weiland continued to execute very well on the course and worked their way up nicely in the middle mile.”
Luther Prep had top-10 finishes from senior Katelyn Mensching (ninth, 22:41.2) and freshman Ellie Backus (tenth, 22:46.6). Both qualified for sectional competition.
Hope Sulzle (21st, 23:44) and Rene Taylor (23rd, 23:55) and Isabelle Neumann (28th, 24:36) also scored for the Phoenix.
“Today, I thought our boys ran really well as a team,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “They set out with a plan in mind for the race, to stick together and to push each other, and I was happy with their results today. The girls varsity team had a bit of a setback this last week with almost half of those runners unavailable to go today, for a variety of reasons. They went in with the attitude of making the best of a not-great situation and did very well, all things considered. I am very happy for Kate, Ellie, and Elliott to have their season continue at sectionals later this week.”
Qualifiers advance to run in a WIAA Division 2 sectional on Saturday.
Team scores
Boys
Deerfield/Cambridge 41, Catholic Memorial 65, Watertown Luther Prep 87, Lakeside Lutheran 106, Lake Country Lutheran 107, East Troy 110, Lake Mills 170, Mayville 245
Girls
Lake Mills 28, Catholic Memorial 56, Watertown Luther Prep 91, Lakeside Lutheran 107, Lake Country Lutheran 123, Deerfield/Cambridge 159, East Troy 179, Mayville 231
