JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team opened its season with a third-place showing at a six-team invitational held at Jefferson High School on Friday.The Eagles scored 108.3 points. Menomonee Falls/Germantown (127.6) defeated Sussex Hamilton (125.2) for first place.J/C senior Eden Harstford placed third in the vault with a score of 8.3 and junior Alex Ostopowicz was 12th with a score of 7.8.Harstford was 13th in the uneven bars with a score of 6.15.In the balance beam, sophomore Summer Huebel (7.85) took 10th and Ostopowicz (7.65) placed 11th.Harstford led the Eagles with a 12th-place effort in the floor exercise with a score of 6.9. Hartford took 11th in the all-around with a score of 28.3.The Eagles have a dual at Markesan on Thursday at 6 p.m.Team scores: Menomonee Falls/Germantown 127.6, Sussex Hamilton 125.2, Jefferson/Cambridge 108.3, Markesan 106.45, Whitewater 104.95, West Allis/Hale/Divine Savior Holy Angels 103.65.
