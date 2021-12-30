Watertown sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs knocks down a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Rhinelander at the Watertown Holiday Classic on Wednesday at WHS. Hinrichs scored a game-high 14 points for the Goslings in a 41-18 victory.
Rhinelander rolled into town with the Hodag monster logo decked out on the side of the team’s personalized bus.
Watertown treated the Hodags to another one of its monstrous defensive games, holding the visitors in check for a 41-18 victory to wrap up the Watertown Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored 14 points and senior forward Riley Quinn added 13 for Watertown (9-4), which has won nine of its last ten games.
“Nine of the last ten, we feel pretty good about that,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “It’s good to cap off the year with a win.”
Rhinelander (7-4) managed just eight field goals and 2-of-7 shooting at the foul line. The Goslings had their own struggles getting shots to fall, but still scored 18 baskets including two 3s by Hinrichs and one from sophomore point guard Lily Oiler.
“We had a really tough time getting shots to fall,” Stollberg said. “We had some stagnant scoring over the past couple days, but we when you hold a team to not many points, you give yourselves a chance. We were more patient in the second half. We missed some good shots early and then starting making some. Quinn was able to seal the back side of the zone for Rhinelander and got some shots inside. (Senior guard Lily) Gifford had lot of assists. She found some of those passes to the weak side under the basket.
“Drew did her thing and hit a couple 3s and finished down low a couple times. We were able to get contributions from everybody.”
Watertown kicks off the new year at Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
“We have a tough road ahead, starting with Beaver Dam (10-2),” Stollberg said. “It will be fun to prepare. The kids will be excited.”
