LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s boys cross country team placed first while Lake Mills won the girls team title at the Lakeside Lutheran Invitational on Tuesday at the Lake Mills High School Disc Golf Course and Lake Mills Golf Club.
The Phoenix boys won with 29 points. Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 18 minutes, 15 seconds), Ezekiel Finkbeiner (fifth, 18:16) and Lucas Holtz (ninth, 19:13) led Luther Prep.
"Today, we were dealing with having a couple of our varsity runners out again and bringing up some of the next-tier runners for today's meet,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "We have a great group of kids this year, who respond well when called on to step up. I am particularly pleased with how the boys responded today. Bringing home a first place finish is a real feather in their cap."
Ava Vesperman won the girls race in 20:16 as Lake Mills won the girls title by nine points with a team score of 32. Seniors Lauren Winslow (third, 21:06), Brooke Fair (sixth, 21:51) and Jade Pitta (tenth, 22:06) also finished in the top ten for the L-Cats.
Luther Prep's girls varsity team took third place, trailing Lake Mills and Lourdes Academy. The team was led by Jemma Habben (fifth, 21:34), Kate Mensching (11th, 22:08), and Hope Sulzle (16th, 22:24).
BOYS
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 29; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 45; Lake Mills 50; Lakeside Lutheran, Oshkosh Lourdes incomplete.
Top five individuals: Kane, OL, 17:18; Garcia, LL, 17:32; Weiland, LL, 17:47; Hutchinson, 18:15; Finkbeiner, WLP, 18:15.
Watertown Luther Prep: 4, Hutchinson 18:15; 5, Finkbeiner 18:15; 9, Holtz 19:13; 14, Sulzle 20:10; 15, Horn 20:28. Lake Mills: 10, Saylor 19:20; 11, Laws 19:28; 12, Hafenstein 20:03; 18, Clark 20:51; 22, Giombetti 21:32. Lakeside Lutheran: 2, Garcia 17:32; 3, Weiland 17:47; 17, Rabehl 20:36. At Lakeside Lutheran HS, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Lake Mills 32; Oshkosh Lourdes 41; Watertown Luther Prep 65; Lakeside Lutheran 88; Johnson Creek 140; Milwaukee St. Thomas More incomplete.
Top five individuals: Vesperman, LM, 20:16; Husman, OL, 20:42; Winslow, LM, 21:06; Moore, OL, 21:27; Habben, WLP, 21:34.
Lake Mills: 1, Vesperman 20:16; 3, Winslow 21:06; 6, Fair 21:51; 10, Pitta 22:06; 13, Hosey 22:46. Lakeside Lutheran: 8, P. Krahn 22:01; 15, M. Krahn 22:14; 22, Punzel 24:15; 23, Hissom 24:16; 24, Hemling 24:40. Watertown Luther Prep: 5, Habben 21:34; 11, Mensching 22:08; 16, Sulzle 22:24; 21, Neumann 24:00; 25, Bode 24:41. At Lakeside Lutheran HS, 5,000 meters.
