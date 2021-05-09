JEFFERSON — Isiah Hoffman tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Jefferson baseball team to a 6-0 Rock Valley victory over Whitewater Friday at Fischer Field.
Hoffman struck out 11 batters in seven innings, walking just one batter.
The Eagle offense — which started off the first inning with four runs — was led by Tyler Butina's three doubles. He also scored once in the victory.
Eli Hoffman collected two hits to go along with one RBI and run. Aaron Heine recorded a run, hit and RBI for Jefferson.
Marc Jones struck out three batters, pitching five innings for the Whippets.
JEFFERSON 6, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Jefferson 402 000 X — 6 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Jones 5-8-5-2-3; J: I. Hoffman 7-3-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (3x2B), E. Hoffman 2x3.
