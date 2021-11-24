Lourdes defeats Dodgeland in league opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Senior guard Molly Moore scored 15 first half points for Lourdes Academy in a 50-40 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.Lourdes (3-0, 1-0 in conference) led 33-19 at time, paced by Moore’s 15 as well as nine points each from Hailee Bauer and Addy Hafemeister.Dodgeland (2-1, 0-1) chipped away in the second half behind 10 of senior forward Adrianne Bader’s 15 points. Senior guard Miranda Firari also scored 15 for the Trojans.“I’m proud of the way we battled back into the game, cutting it to eight points with about three minutes left,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.Dodgeland plays at Deerfield on Monday.LOURDES 50, DODGELAND 40Lourdes 33 17 — 50Dodgeland 19 21 — 40Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Bauer 5 2-2 13, Hafemeiester 5 0-4 11, Husman 4 0-0 8, Slusarski 1 1-3 3, Moore 5 0-0 12, Ruedinger 1 0-0 3 Totals 21 3-9 50Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 1 0-0 2, Knueppel 0 1-2 1, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Firari 6 1-4 15, Verbeten 0 1-2 1, Bader 3 9-10 15 Totals 12 12-18 40Three-point goals — L (Bauer, Hafemeister, Moore 2, Ruedinger), D (Firari 2)Total fouls — L 15, D 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Dodge County sees serious crash Friday Juneau man face charges for endangering his girlfriend’s safety Girls basketball: L-Cats rout Parker in home opener Rev. W. Allan R. Kranz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
