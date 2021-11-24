JUNEAU — Senior guard Molly Moore scored 15 first half points for Lourdes Academy in a 50-40 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Lourdes (3-0, 1-0 in conference) led 33-19 at time, paced by Moore’s 15 as well as nine points each from Hailee Bauer and Addy Hafemeister.

Dodgeland (2-1, 0-1) chipped away in the second half behind 10 of senior forward Adrianne Bader’s 15 points. Senior guard Miranda Firari also scored 15 for the Trojans.

“I’m proud of the way we battled back into the game, cutting it to eight points with about three minutes left,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.

Dodgeland plays at Deerfield on Monday.

LOURDES 50, DODGELAND 40

Lourdes 33 17 — 50

Dodgeland 19 21 — 40

Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Bauer 5 2-2 13, Hafemeiester 5 0-4 11, Husman 4 0-0 8, Slusarski 1 1-3 3, Moore 5 0-0 12, Ruedinger 1 0-0 3 Totals 21 3-9 50

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 1 0-0 2, Knueppel 0 1-2 1, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Firari 6 1-4 15, Verbeten 0 1-2 1, Bader 3 9-10 15 Totals 12 12-18 40

Three-point goals — L (Bauer, Hafemeister, Moore 2, Ruedinger), D (Firari 2)

Total fouls — L 15, D 12

