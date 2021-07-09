It has not taken too long for Tyler Butina to make a name for himself in the Rock Valley.
The Jefferson sophomore was recently voted as the conference’s Co-Player of the Year alongside Beloit Turner’s Jackson Burk.
Butina batted .462 on the season, to go along with team-highs in hits (49), doubles (21), triples (two), home runs (five) and RBIs (43).
Butina — who was selected as a utility player — pitched 54 2/3 innings, collecting a 6-3 record. He struck out a team-best 58 batters and finished with a 2.43 ERA for the season. Butina was also an honorable-mention all-state recipient by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Three other Jefferson players were named to the conference’s top team.
Senior Isaiah Hoffman was lights out for the Eagles this year, pitching 56 1/3 innings and going a perfect 8-0 on the mound. Hoffman struck out 52 batters and gave up just 16 earned runs on the season, which was good for a 1.98 ERA.
At the plate, Hoffman was third on the team in hits (38) and RBIs (23).
Hoffman batted .404 for the season and was tied for second on the team in runs with 30.
Leadoff hitter and senior shortstop Haygen Miller, along with fellow senior Aaron Heine also got first-team nods.
Miller led the Eagles in batting average with a .480 and singles with 42. Miller ended with 47 hits on the season, only Butina’s 49 was more. The senior recorded 21 RBIs and led the team in runs (42) by 12.
Heine, an outfielder, appeared in 25 of the 32 games played this season, managing a .406 average to go along with 26 hits, 21 runs, 20 RBIs and one home run.
Senior pitcher Tyler Danielson, along with junior infielder Luis Serrano were both selected to the conference’s second team.
Danielson batted .321 and drove in 11 runs on the year. On the mound, Danielson went 5-0, surrendering 10 earned runs on the season for an ERA of 2.76.
Serrano was tied for second on the team in runs with 30 and was a .366 hitter at the plate. The junior second baseman batted in 22 runs and was one of five players to hit a home run.
Beloit Turner won the Rock Valley with a 17-1 record, but Jefferson — who finished second at 15-3 — got the last laugh when the Eagles took down the Trojans in sectionals on their way to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Eagles ended their season with a runner-up finish at state last week.
Edgerton took third in the conference standings at 14-4, while East Troy was fourth at 11-7. Both Big Foot and McFarland finished .500 at 9-9, while Evansville placed seventh at 8-10. The conference was rounded out by Brodhead (4-14), Whitewater (2-15) and Clinton (1-18).
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Jackson Burk, jr., Turner; Isaiah Hoffman, sr., Jefferson; Carson Dupuis, soph., Edgerton; Tyr Severson, sr., Evansville
Catchers — Peyton Lee, jr., Edgerton; Cal Ries, jr., Turner
Infielders — Will Peterson, jr., Evansville; Konnor Giddley, soph., Turner; Haygen Miller, sr., Jefferson; Drew Hanson, sr., Edgerton; Noah Mieses, sr., Clinton; Anthony Hibl, sr., Big Foot
Outfielders — Connor Hughes, soph., Turner; Aaron Heine, sr., Jefferson; Joey Schmitz, jr., Big Foot; Aidyn Vondra, soph., Brodhead; Tyler Dopke, sr., East Troy
Utility — Tyler Butina, soph., Jefferson
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Sam Phillips, jr., Big Foot; Tyler Danielson, sr., Jefferson; Justin clark, jr., Edgerton
Catcher — Brady Malkow, jr., Brodhead
Infielders — Luis Serrano, jr., Jefferson; Alex Bruce, jr., East Troy; Conner Punzel, jr., McFarland; Will Lauterbach, jr., Turner
Outfielders — Grant Revels, sr., Turner; Matt Amrhein, sr., McFarland; Nevin Anderson, jr., Big Foot
Utility — Owen Rice, sr., East Troy
HONORABLE MENTION
Big Foot — Jacob Camren, sr.; Austin Hering, jr.; Brodhead — Connor Green, sr.; Cade Walker, sr.; Clinton — Collin Gill, fr.; Grant Howard, sr.; Edgerton —Shane Kisting, jr.; Sawyer Strouse, sr.; Evansville — Bennett Keller, fr.; Tyler Kraus, sr.; Turner — Joey Smith, sr.; Eric Halon, soph.; Whitewater — Matt Jones, jr.; Marcus DePorter, jr.
Co-Players of the Year — Jackson Burk, Turner; Tyler Bustina, Jefferson
Coach of the Year — Jeff Clowes, Turner
