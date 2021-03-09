JEFFERSON — The Jefferson volleyball team lost to visiting Edgerton 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in a Rock Valley Conference match on Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-2 RVC) weren’t able to get into a flow against the Crimson Tide (1-1, 1-1).
“We need to reduce our unforced errors and tighten up our serve receive to hang in with athletic teams like Edgerton,” Jefferson volleyball coach Kaley Jacobson said. “As a team, we need to stay disciplined in our fundamentals and continue to get up to the speed of the game.”
Jefferson junior setter Savannah Serdynski posted team-highs in assists (10), blocks (1.5), aces (1) and digs (7).
Junior middle Aidyn Messmann had four kills while sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Thom and Serdynski tallied three apiece.
Messmann also had 1.5 blocks and Thom also registered seven digs. Junior defensive specialist Emily Zilisch served the team’s other ace.
Edgerton senior outside hitter Carly Rebman had a game-best 21 kills while junior setter Kate Fox Gunderson totaled 39 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Shannon Rusch added 13 kills, three aces.
The Eagles travel to face Brodhead on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
