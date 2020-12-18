Watertown’s wrestlers racked up six pins and one major decision in a 46-30 win over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy on Friday at WHS.
"It’s great to get a match in during these weird COVID times,” Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. "I felt we came out flat-footed in that Sauk Prairie dual last week. Guys were messing around in the bleachers. I don’t think their heads were in it. As a team, we came out and showed what we can do. Guys stepped up."
All but one of the pins came in the first period.
Beaver Dam/Wayland opened the dual with a pair of decisions at 195 and 220 pounds before the Goslings started piling up the pins.
Sait Hernandez tied the meet at 6-6 with a fall in 1 minute, 29 seconds. Finn Muligan put Watertown in front for good with a pin in 1:52 at 106. Noe Ugalde extended the lead with an 11-2 major decision at 113. Hector Alaya won by forfeit at 120 and Oscar Wilkowski stuck Matthew Hendrix in the 126 match at 2:25 as the Goslings went up 28-6.
Walker Wichman (138), Owen Zingler (145) and Kasey Logan (160) put the meet away with three more pins.
"Our light guys, Finn Muligan and Noe Ugalde had a great day. Those are guys who are coming to extra practices on Saturdays, which are optional. I am glad to see it’s paying off. Up and down the line-up, we have guys who are continuing to push themselves in the practice room. It’s not always your top guys. It’s the other guys pushing each other. Mason Fritsche was asked to bump up (to 152). He was in a really close match. He ended up getting pinned (in the third period), but that attitude (was great to see). Any opportunity to get a match, you’ve got to take it.
It was great to see Kasey bump up to 160 to go get a win on Senior Night. Sait Hernandez came out there and wrestled a smart match at heavyweight. Big moments for us with wrestling coming to a close their senior year. It’s great seeing those guys getting wins tonight.”
Watertown travels to face Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
WATERTOWN 46, BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 30
106 — Muligan (W) pinned Anastasia Putz-Huettner (BDWA) (Fall 1:52)
113 — Ugalde (W) major dec. Tostado (BDWA) 11-2
120 — Ayala (W) received forfeit
126 — Wilkowski (W) pinned Hendrix (BDWA at 2:25
132 — Neuberger (BDWA) pinned Hespe (W) at 0:36
138 — Wichman (W) pinned Nickel (BDWA) at 1:32
145 — Zingler (W) pinned De La Cruz (BDWA) at 1:51
152 — Graham (BDWA) pinned Fritsche (W) at 4:50
160 — Logan (W) pinned Jacobs (BDWA) at 1:25
170 — Esser (BDWA) received forfeit
182 — Klatt (BDWA) pinned Geraths (W) at 1:18
*195 — Reabe (BDWA) dec. Haberstetzer (W) 8-3
220 — Nick Ludowese (BDWA) dec. Lee (W) 12-8
285 — Hernandez (W) pinned DeZarn (BDWA) at 1:29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.