Fond du Lac scored five sixth-inning runs to beat the Watertown Legion team 5-1 at Washington Park in the second game of a split squad doubleheader on Tuesday night.
Watertown (1-13) starter Evan Sellnow struck out eight of five innings, walking three, giving up two hits and one earned.
Brady Martin surrendered four unearned runs while striking out five over two innings and took the loss.
Ayden Schauer had the team’s lone RBI with a one-out single in the third inning.
Fond du Lac sent nine batters to the dish in the sixth, taking advantage of two errors and two walks to score five times.
Watertown hosts Mayville today at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Park in the penultimate game of the season.
FOND DU LAC 5,
WATERTOWN 1
Fond du Lac 000 005 0 — 5 3 1
Watertown 001 000 0 — 1 5 5
WP: Wyrobeck
LP: Martin
Fond du Lac (ab-h-r-rbi) — Murillo 4-1-1-0, River 4-0-0-0, Jacob 2-0-1-0, Schnell 2-0-1-0, Logan 2-0-1-0, Harngen 2-0-1-0, Krug 3-1-0-0, Mueller 2-1-0-2, Max 2-0-0-0, Bruckner 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-3-5-3.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Martin 3-1-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-1, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, T. Walter 3-1-0-0, Clifford 2-1-0-0, Hinkes 3-1-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0, Bergdorf 1-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-1-0, Bushkie 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-1-1.
2B: Mueller (FDL)
Pitching — HO: Wyrobeck (FDL) 5 in 6, Bruckner (FDL) 0 in 1, Sellnow (WTN) 2 in 5, Martin (WTN) 1 in 2. R: Wyrobeck 1, Bruckner 0, Sellnow 1, Martin 4. SO: Wyrobeck 6, Bruckner 2, Sellnow 8, Martin 5. BB: Wyrobeck 2, Bruckner 0, Sellnow 3, Martin 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.