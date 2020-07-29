Fond du Lac scored five sixth-inning runs to beat the Watertown Legion team 5-1 at Washington Park in the second game of a split squad doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Watertown (1-13) starter Evan Sellnow struck out eight of five innings, walking three, giving up two hits and one earned.

Brady Martin surrendered four unearned runs while striking out five over two innings and took the loss.

Ayden Schauer had the team’s lone RBI with a one-out single in the third inning.

Fond du Lac sent nine batters to the dish in the sixth, taking advantage of two errors and two walks to score five times.

Watertown hosts Mayville today at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Park in the penultimate game of the season.

FOND DU LAC 5,

WATERTOWN 1

Fond du Lac 000 005 0 — 5 3 1

Watertown 001 000 0 — 1 5 5

WP: Wyrobeck

LP: Martin

Fond du Lac (ab-h-r-rbi) — Murillo 4-1-1-0, River 4-0-0-0, Jacob 2-0-1-0, Schnell 2-0-1-0, Logan 2-0-1-0, Harngen 2-0-1-0, Krug 3-1-0-0, Mueller 2-1-0-2, Max 2-0-0-0, Bruckner 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-3-5-3.

Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Martin 3-1-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-1, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, T. Walter 3-1-0-0, Clifford 2-1-0-0, Hinkes 3-1-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0, Bergdorf 1-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-1-0, Bushkie 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-1-1.

2B: Mueller (FDL)

Pitching — HO: Wyrobeck (FDL) 5 in 6, Bruckner (FDL) 0 in 1, Sellnow (WTN) 2 in 5, Martin (WTN) 1 in 2. R: Wyrobeck 1, Bruckner 0, Sellnow 1, Martin 4. SO: Wyrobeck 6, Bruckner 2, Sellnow 8, Martin 5. BB: Wyrobeck 2, Bruckner 0, Sellnow 3, Martin 2.

